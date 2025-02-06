Potential Packers in NFL Free Agency: Byron Murphy’s ‘The Closer’
In Week 4, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 31-29 at Lambeau Field. For the Packers, cornerback Jaire Alexander was inactive. For the Vikings, Byron Murphy intercepted a pass and forced and recovered a fumble in the final 4 1/2 minutes to seal the victory.
Murphy’s breakout game kick-started a Pro Bowl season in which he tied for the NFL lead among cornerbacks with six interceptions. It was perfect timing for Murphy with free agency on the horizon.
“That's what I've been doing since college,” Murphy said via Vikings.com. “That's kind of the name they gave me: ‘Closer.’ Closing the games out. When it's late in games, they've got to throw the ball and force something down the field. We've got to go get the ball in those situations. We have to go make a play.
“That's just my mindset. And if it's the fourth quarter and I haven't made a play, I'm going to run to the ball and try to go make a play. That's my mindset. I've got to [make an impact play] every single Sunday.”
Murphy will be one of the top available cornerbacks when free agency unofficially opens on March 10.
The cornerback position has been a question mark for Green Bay, especially with uncertainty surrounding Alexander and the Packers' plans for the former All-Pro. Bringing in a player like Murphy could provide much-needed stability and strength to a group that needs a boost.
Murphy has proven himself as a ball-hawking cornerback. Along with six interceptions this season, the 27-year-old had three for the Vikings in 2023 and four for the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.
“I think Murphy, (number) 7, has got excellent ball skills and does a really good job tracking it,” Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said before the Week 17 meeting.
Murphy’s ability to read the game and make plays on the ball would fit seamlessly into Jeff Hafley’s defensive system, which prioritizes forcing turnovers and creating opportunities. With Murphy’s experience and skills, he could help solidify Green Bay’s secondary and inject fresh energy into their defensive backfield.
Unlike Alexander, Murphy has been mostly healthy. He played 14 games in 2023, when he missed the final three games with a knee injury, and nine games in 2022, when he missed the final seven games with a back injury. However, he started every game this season and missed just two games during his first three seasons.
Financially, Murphy is projected to sign a four-year deal worth more than $88 million, according to Spotrac. Pro Football Focus projects a three-year contract worth $52 million.
Murphy’s game is defined by his ability to disrupt the passing game. In 2024, he recorded 14 passes defensed, which tied for 10th in the NFL. The 33rd overall pick of the 2019 draft by the Cardinals, Murphy in six seasons has 10-plus passes defensed in four, showcasing his knack for preventing completions and forcing quarterbacks to go elsewhere.
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores had high praise for Murphy’s growth as a playmaker.
“I think he dropped a couple early in the season and he just continued to work at that skill and it’s showing up in games,” Flores said at midseason, when Murphy had intercepted a pass in three consecutive games.
That continued development could make him an even bigger asset for a team like Green Bay, which would be getting a player who is not only performing at a high level but is coachable and still improving.
“I don't want to get off the field. I know the type of player I am. The type of competitor I am,” Murphy said. “I know the things I want to do that's going to help get [our] goals accomplished. I want to keep going to show my coaches what I can do and the type of player that I am.”
However, Murphy hasn’t exactly been a lockdown cornerback. Of 97 cornerbacks to play 300-plus coverage snaps in 2024, Murphy ranked 80th in completion percentage (71.0) and 78th in snaps per completion (8.7), according to PFF. Some of that is because he’s played extensively in the slot, where completions are easier because of the amount of field a defender must cover.
Overall, according to PFF, he was a respectable 23rd with 10.2 yards allowed per completion, which is reasonable for a cornerback who often faces top-tier talent.
Another question is tackling. Of 92 cornerbacks to play at least 500 snaps, Murphy ranked 70th in missed-tackle percentage (16 misses; 16.7 percent).
Nonetheless, Murphy, whose testing numbers included measuring 5-foot-11 1/8 and running a 4.55 in the 40 before the 2019 draft, would provide some stability and flexibility for Hafley. He played 643 snaps of perimeter corner and 307 snaps in the slot in 2024, according to PFF.
With all of these factors combined, Murphy stands out as a skilled cornerback who could instantly help shore up Green Bay’s secondary. His ability to cover receivers and generate turnovers makes him a prime free-agent candidate for the Packers.