Seventeen Packers Revenge Games, Including vs. Jaire Alexander, Ravens
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It was a surprise that Jaire Alexander signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, if only because it seems like every former Green Bay Packers standout signs with an NFC North rival.
Alexander will return to Green Bay in Week 17, when the Ravens visit the Packers. It will be another revenge game involving the Packers.
WEEK 1 – Home: Detroit Lions (Sunday, Sept. 7. 3:25 p.m. CBS.)
Once upon a time, a Packers home game against the Lions was an automatic win. Including one playoff game, the Packers won 24 consecutive home games against Detroit from 1992 through 2014. Now, the Packers have lost three consecutive home games to Dan Campbell’s team.
In 2022, the upstart Lions ended Green Bay’s late-season run toward a playoff berth. In 2023 and 2024, the Lions took 24-3 leads in both games.
WEEK 2 – Home: Washington Commanders (Thursday, Sept. 11. 7:15 p.m. Prime Video.)
In 2023, Commanders coach Dan Quinn was in his third and final season as defensive coordinator of the Cowboys. His unit finished fifth in total defense and fifth in points allowed but was destroyed by Jordan Love and the Packers in the wild-card round. With Love setting the NFL record for highest playoff passer rating by a visiting quarterback, the Packers rolled 48-32.
It’s not revenge but Packers coach Matt LaFleur was quarterbacks coach of the Falcons in 2015 and 2016, when Quinn was their head coach.
WEEK 3 – Away: Cleveland Browns (Sunday, Sept. 21. Noon. Fox.)
A punter revenge game? Corey Bojorquez was Green Bay’s punter in 2021. His second-to-last punt with the team was the infamous block that doomed Green Bay in the playoff loss to the 49ers. Or, who knows, maybe Myles Garrett is ticked that the Packers didn’t try harder to trade for him this offseason.
It’s not revenge but Browns quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave, who might be choosing between Joe Flacco, Shadeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel for this matchup, is the uncle of Packers tight end Luke Musgrave.
WEEK 4 – Away: Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, Sept. 28. 7:20 p.m. NBC.)
In 2023, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was MVP runner-up after leading the NFL with 36 touchdown passes. However, with Dallas believing it was a Super Bowl contender, he threw two interceptions – including a pick-six to Darnell Savage – in Green Bay’s 48-32 playoff win. That marked Green Bay’s fifth consecutive road win in the series.
WEEK 5 – Bye
WEEK 6 – Home: Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, Oct. 12. 3:25 p.m. CBS.)
Defensive tackle TJ Slaton started every game the last two seasons for the Packers. Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and linebacker Oren Burks also played for the Packers. On the opening kickoff of last year’s Packers-Eagles playoff game, Burks forced a fumble by Keisean Nixon that set up the Eagles’ opening touchdown.
WEEK 7 – Away: Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, Oct. 19. 3:25 p.m. Fox.)
Tight end Josiah Deguara and offensive lineman Royce Newman were members of the Packers’ failed 2020 and 2021 draft classes, respectively. The Packers won 34-14 at Lambeau last season and 24-21 at Arizona in 2021.
WEEK 8 – Away: Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, Oct. 26. 7:20 p.m. NBC.)
There’s no doubt Aaron Rodgers harbors a lot bigger grudge toward the New York Jets, the Week 1 matchup, than he does toward the Packers. Nonetheless, it would be human nature for Rodgers to want to light up the team that decided to move on from him after the 2022 season.
Also, while the 2017 NFL Draft was eons ago, it would be human nature for Wisconsin native and former Wisconsin star T.J. Watt to want to create all sorts of havoc against the team that chose not to draft him.
WEEK 9 – Home: Carolina Panthers (Sunday, Nov. 2. Noon. Fox.)
Long snapper revenge game? The Packers haven’t had a really strong long snapper in a long, long time. In 2008, they signed J.J. Jansen as an undrafted free agent. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve and was traded to the Panthers before the 2009 draft. Heading into the upcoming season, Jansen is still the Panthers’ long snapper.
WEEK 10 – Home: Philadelphia Eagles (Monday, Nov. 10. 7:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC.)
The Packers were swept by three teams last season, including the Eagles, who won in Brazil in Week 1 and in Philadelphia in the wild-card round. To be considered a Super Bowl contender, this will be a measuring-stick game.
While the Packers were the public face behind the push to ban the Tush Push, it was the NFL that was at the forefront. Regardless, you know the Eagles will want to Brotherly Shove the ball down the Packers’ throat a few times.
WEEK 11 – Away: New York Giants (Sunday, Nov. 16. Noon. Fox.)
The Giants foolishly didn’t re-sign Xavier McKinney in free agency last offseason, with McKinney delivering eight interceptions and earning first-team All-Pro in 2024 in his debut season with the Packers. Just how big of an X-factor is the man they call X? In 2023, the Packers without McKinney had only seven interceptions. In 2024, the Giants without McKinney had only five interceptions.
After he was largely forgotten on the bench last year, will linebacker Isaiah Simmons make an impact against his former team?
WEEK 12 – Home: Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, Nov. 23. Noon. Fox.)
The Packers used to dominate division home games. Under coach Kevin O’Connell, the Vikings won each of their last two treks to Green Bay. Vikings fans, like their cohorts from Detroit, have taken up residency in Lambeau Field.
WEEK 13 – Away: Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving, Nov. 27. Noon. Fox.)
The Packers lost their cool at the start last year, with coach Matt LaFleur at the center of some pregame theatrics, then couldn’t make a play at the end of the game in a 34-31 loss. They’ve lost three of their last four games at Ford Field.
Under coach Dan Campbell, the Lions have won six of the last seven meetings in the series. Until the Packers can turn the tables, they’re probably an afterthought in the NFC North and Super Bowl races.
WEEK 14 – Home: Chicago Bears (Sunday, Dec. 7. Noon. Fox.)
The Packers had won 11 in a row against Chicago and 16 of the last 17 in the series before losing on the final play of last year’s regular-season finale at Lambeau Field.
Detroit won at Green Bay in 2022, and the Packers have been unable to turn the table. They can’t afford to let the rising Bears do the same.
WEEK 15 – Away: Denver Broncos (Sunday, Dec. 14. 3:25 p.m. CBS.)
During Jordan Love’s debut season in 2023, the Packers lost at Denver 19-17. Love was a dismal 21-of-31 passing for 180 yards with two touchdowns and one killer interception.
WEEK 16 – Away: Chicago Bears (Saturday, Dec. 20. 3:30 or 7 p.m. Fox.)
Can new Bears coach Ben Johnson back up the talk? Or did he try too hard to win the introductory news conference?
“I know this is the toughest division in football right now,” he said. “There’s three teams that made the playoffs this year. I’ve got tremendous respect for the coaches and players in this league, having competed against them for the last six years. Dan Campbell, Kevin O'Connell and, to be quite frank with you, I kind of enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year.”
Bears fans would take once a year if that one happened at Soldier Field. Green Bay has won six in a row and 14 of 15 in Chicago.
WEEK 17 – Home: Baltimore Ravens (Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 27 or 28. Time TBA, TV TBA.)
Released by the Packers last week, former All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with Baltimore, where he’ll be reunited with his college teammate, two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.
“Really excited,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “Had chance to sit down with him today, which was an awesome, awesome time. And he’s excited to be here. We’re excited to have him. It had been kind of behind the scenes in the works for a little bit and, and I know he wanted to be here, and we wanted him here.”
In six NFC North games last season, Alexander was inactive for five and played 10 snaps at Chicago.
WEEK 18 – Away: Minnesota Vikings (Saturday or Sunday, Jan 3 or 4. Time TBA, TV TBA.)
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell is 2-0 with his starting quarterback in home games against Minnesota. That includes the Vikings’ 27-25 win last season. The game wasn’t really that close; the Vikings led twice by 17 points in the second half before Green Bay’s too-late rally.
Several great former Packers players landed on their feet in Minnesota. The most recent, of course, is running back Aaron Jones, who set a career high with 1,138 rushing yards in his debut season with the Vikings. He had 139 total yards at Lambeau Field and 77 total yards in Minnesota but didn’t score in either game.