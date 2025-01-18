Tee Higgins Could Make Big Impact in NFL Free Agency
In 2020, with the Green Bay Packers coming off a surprising trip to the NFC Championship Game but short on passing-game weapons opposite Davante Adams, they could have used their first-round pick on receiver Tee Higgins.
Instead, general manager Brian Gutekunst picked Jordan Love.
Could the Packers go back to the future?
As NFL free agency approaches, the Packers are presented with an amazing opportunity: another chance to acquire Higgins, who became a top-tier receiver with the Cincinnati Bengals.
While this move might seem like a long shot, the combination of Higgins' talent and Green Bay's financial flexibility could make this pursuit more feasible than it initially appears.
Higgins has solidified himself as one of the league's most impactful playmakers during his five-year career. With 330 receptions, 4,595 yards and 34 touchdowns, including back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022, Higgins would provide much-needed firepower to the Packers' offense.
As Pro Football Focus' top free agent, he is expected to command a hefty price tag, with his projected contract ranging from $28 million to $31 million annually, even though he missed five games each of the last two seasons.
But the Packers have the financial flexibility to make a move. With about $37.1 million of cap space after they get their draft class signed, according to Over The Cap, Green Bay has room to maneuver.
While careful cap management is essential, especially when considering other financial commitments and roster moves, the Packers could structure an offer for Higgins without sacrificing key areas of the team.
The competition for him will be fierce, as multiple franchises are looking to upgrade their receiving corps with a proven playmaker like Higgins.
Former Packers star Davante Adams has even hinted that Green Bay might pursue Higgins if he becomes available. If true, the Packers will need to be aggressive to outbid the competition.
Higgins was a second-round pick by the Bengals in 2020 and played last season under the franchise tag. The Bengals are in a precarious position in their quest to keep their prolific offense together. Elite receiver Ja’Marr Chase is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2025 season. Will they be able to pay both of their premier receivers?
From a team-dynamics standpoint, Higgins' skill-set would be a perfect fit for the Packers' offense.
While coach Matt LaFleur has downplayed the need of having a true WR1, he obviously wouldn’t be opposed to having one.
"Do you want a guy that can catch a slant and take it to the house? Absolutely," he said during his season-ending news conference on Tuesday.
While LaFleur expressed confidence in his current receiving corps, which includes Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks, he admitted that injuries, particularly Watson's, hurt the offense’s consistency.
"I think our collection of receivers is pretty darn good," LaFleur said. “I think we’ve got six guys we definitely feel like we can lean on.”
With Adams, LaFleur’s Packers in 2019, 2020 and 2021 won 13 regular-season games all three seasons and reached two NFC Championship Games.
PACKERS OFFSEASON PREVIEW: Salary cap, free agents, fifth-year options, Jaire Alexander, drat capital, positions of need
"He would definitely dictate coverage," LaFleur said of having an elite receiver.
While there are pros and cons to having a player of that caliber, LaFleur acknowledged that a player like the 6-foot-4 Higgins would change how defenses approach Green Bay. He also emphasized that his current receivers have untapped potential,
"There’s a lot more out there for them. We’ve got to be more consistent,” he said.
Higgins could provide that consistency and game-changing ability the Packers have lacked at times, creating an explosive dynamic within the offense that was good for most of the season but never consistently great.
While the team generally leans on developing talent through the draft, Gutekunst in 2019 signed Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Adrian Amos and Billy Turner. Last offseason, he made two high-impact signings with Xavier McKinney and Josh Jacobs.
Gutekunst’s history suggests he might be willing to pursue a player of Higgins’ caliber if he feels it aligns with the team’s long-term goals. The Packers have their own contractual questions at receiver with Watson and Doubs entering their final season under their rookie contracts.
“I think historically if you look at a lot of the teams,” Gutekunst said, “very rarely do teams that have one receiver that’s super-heavy with targets, that doesn’t usually play out well for playoffs and success.”
The Packers wouldn’t have to slant the offense too much in Higgins’ direction, though. And having a big target like Higgins would fit with Gutekunst’s desire to “win in situational football better” than it did in 2024, when it finished just 15th on third down.
The competition for Higgins, who turned 26 on Saturday, is expected to be fierce. However, the Packers have the financial resources and the immediate need for a receiver like Higgins, who scored 10 touchdowns in 12 games this season.
The question now is whether Green Bay will take the plunge and commit to pursuing Higgins. If they do, Higgins could be the missing piece to unlock the next level of the Packers’ offense, helping to set Love up for success in his developing career and provide a stable, dynamic force to make this team a true Super Bowl contender.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
