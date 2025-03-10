Top 50 NFL Free Agents at Packers’ Positions of Need: Who’s Left for Day 2?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – NFL free agency began on Monday by delivering the classic definition of inflation. Too many dollars chasing too few goods.
With general manager Brian Gutekunst preaching “urgency,” the Green Bay Packers will find a quality lineup of cornerbacks, solid depth on the defensive line and a receiver group filled with stars from yesteryear.
Here are our top 50 free agents. The list focuses only on the Packers’ positions of need. Gutekunst’s forays into free agency have focused on in-their-prime talent, so the list is slanted toward players in their mid-20s rather than the considerable number of veterans who have celebrated 30 trips around the sun.
Here are the latest updates based on reporting by Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz.
SIGNING WITH PATRIOTS: No. 1 – DT Milton Williams, Eagles (26): A third-round pick in 2021, there’s a decent chance that Williams will get the biggest contract of any non-quarterback in free agency. That’s the value of mayhem-causing defensive linemen. He had five sacks, seven tackles for losses and 10 quarterback hits during the regular season, then added two sacks in the Super Bowl. In 2024, 93 interior defensive linemen played at least 200 pass-rushing snaps. According to PFF, Williams ranked second in pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap, and fourth in pass-rush win rate.
SIGNING WITH CARDINALS: No. 2 – Edge Josh Sweat, Eagles (28): In seven seasons, Sweat has 43 sacks, including a career-high 11 in 2022. That’s his only season of more than eight. And yet, he’s going to get a top-of-market contract. In 2024, he had eight sacks, nine tackles for losses and 15 quarterback hits. By PFF’s metrics, he was 19th in pass-rush productivity and 14th in pass-rush win rate. He dominated in the Super Bowl with 2.5 sacks.
SIGNING WITH COLTS: No. 3 – CB Charvarius Ward, 49ers (29): Ward was second-team All-Pro in 2023, when he intercepted five passes and led the NFL with 23 passes defensed. In 2024, he played in 12 games with zero interceptions and five passes defensed. The death of his daughter was the major reason for his dropoff. According to PFF, he ranked 36th in completion percentage, 34th in snaps per completion and in 99th passer rating (119.1 with five touchdowns allowed). He was 16th in completion percentage and sixth in rating in 2023.
RE-SIGNED: No. 4 – WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (28): After three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Godwin caught 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns in seven games before a season-ending ankle injury. He ranked No. 1 among receivers in catch rate (83.3 percent) and drop rate (zero) and was eighth in average YAC (6.9), but his average target was second-shortest. Godwin ranked 20th among receivers with 9.3 yards per target. That was No. 1 among the free agents. He played mostly from the slot in 2022 and 2024 but mostly wide in 2023. He is not a deep threat.
SIGNING WITH GIANTS: CB Paulson Adebo, Saints (26): A third-round pick in 2021, Adebo has 10 interceptions and 43 passes defensed in four seasons. That includes three interceptions and 10 passes defensed in seven games in 2024, a season ruined by a broken leg. According to PFF, he ranked 28th in completion percentage, 101st in snaps per completion and seventh in passer rating (67.0 with one touchdown allowed). He was guilty of nine penalties in those seven games, though.
SIGNING WITH LIONS: No. 6 – CB D.J. Reed, Jets (28): Reed isn’t a wild card around the NFL. He’s going to get a big payday. With sub-60 percent catch rates three of the last four years, Reed will be a hot commodity. A fifth-round pick in 2018, Reed has six career interceptions and has broken up 42 passes the past four seasons. In 2024, he started all 14 appearances. While he didn’t intercept a pass, he broke up 11. According to PFF, he ranked 20th in completion percentage, 26th in snaps per completion and 50th in passer rating (91.7 with two touchdowns allowed). He was guilty of 11 penalties, fourth-most among all corners.
No. 7 – DE Joey Bosa, Chargers (30): The 2016 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and five-time Pro Bowler has seen his career derailed by injuries. The last three years, Bosa recorded 13.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for losses in 28 games (18 starts). Bosa had 31 quarterback hits and 18 tackles for losses alone in 2019. Bosa was a Rashan Gary-style Pro Bowler in 2024. In 14 games (nine starts), he had five sacks, five TFLs and 13 quarterback hits. Of 80 edge rushers with at least 240 pass-rushing opportunities, he ranked 40th in pass-rush productivity and 24th in pass-rush win rate.
SIGNING WITH BEARS: No. 8 – C Drew Dalman (26), Falcons: Dalman is the belle of the ball among this year’s centers. That’s a byproduct of his talent but also the lack of quality centers available this offseason. Of 32 centers who played at least 500 snaps, he ranked 19th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-blocking snap. He allowed two sacks. He is tailor-made for a zone scheme because of his elite athleticism. He started all 17 games in 2022 but missed three games in 2023 and eight games in 2024.
No. 9 – RE-SIGNED. Edge Khalil Mack, Chargers (34): Mack is the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the NFL’s all-2010s team. In 11 seasons, he has recorded 107.5 sacks and 32 forced fumbles. He tallied a career-high 17 sacks for the Chargers in 2023 but fell back to six sacks, six tackles for losses and 15 quarterback hits in 2024. PFF’s metrics show a larger impact, as he finished 25th in pass-rush productivity and 16th in pass-rush win rate.
RE-SIGNED: No. 10 – CB Byron Murphy, Vikings (27): The first pick of the second round of the 2019 draft, Murphy had five interceptions in four seasons with the Cardinals but nine the past two years with Minnesota, highlighted by a position-high six in 2024. He added 14 passes defensed to be a first-time Pro Bowler. According to PFF, he ranked 90th in completion percentage, 87th in snaps per completion and 22nd in passer rating (80.9, with four touchdowns allowed). Only two corners in the entire NFL gave up more yards.
No. 11 – Amari Cooper, Buffalo Bills (31): Cooper has seven 1,000-yard seasons on his ledger, including in 2023 with the Browns. However, he caught only 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns in a combined 14 games with the Browns (six) and Bills (eight) in 2024. That he caught only 20 passes for 297 yards in the regular season and six passes for 41 yards in three playoff games with Josh Allen at quarterback isn’t a good sign.
SIGNING WITH PANTHERS: No. 12 – DT Tershawn Wharton, Chiefs (27): An undrafted free agent in 2020 out of noted football powerhouse Missouri S&T, Wharton had a breakout season with 6.5 sacks, seven tackles for losses and 11 quarterback hits in 17 games (10 starts). He had two more sacks in the playoffs. Out of 93 defensive tackles with 200 pass-rushing snaps, he ranked 40th in PFF’s PRP and 29th in pass-rush win rate.
RE-SIGNING: No. 13 – WR Darius Slayton, New York Giants (28): In six seasons, Slayton has never topped 50 receptions for 770 yards (his career-high numbers from 2023) but his career average is 15.0 yards per catch. He was an impressive 12-of-20 on contested catches, but his drop rate of 15.2 percent was the fifth-highest.
No. 14 – CB Asante Samuel, Chargers (25): A second-round pick in 2021, Samuel has six interceptions and 37 passes defensed in 50 four seasons. He had double-digits passes defensed in each of his first three seasons but was limited to only four games in 2024 by a shoulder injury that will need vetting. In 2023, when he played in all 17 games with 16 starts, he allowed a 64.7 percent catch rate with four touchdowns, two interceptions and a 98.0 rating. He is a terrible tackler.
SIGNING WITH PATRIOTS: No. 15 – CB Carlton Davis, Lions (28): After six solid seasons with the Buccaneers, Davis was sent to the Lions. In 13 games, he intercepted two passes and had nine passes defensed. He’s never played more than 14 games in a season, including 20 missed games the past four seasons. According to PFF, he ranked 29th in completion percentage, 74th in snaps per completion and 39th in passer rating (87.9 with one touchdown allowed). Known for man coverage, he allowed a 58.6 passer rating in zone. He was guilty of eight penalties.
SIGNING WITH BEARS: No. 16 – Edge Dayo Odeyingbo, Colts (25): A second-round pick in 2021, Odeyingbo had eight sacks and 17 quarterback hits during a breakout 2023. He was elevated into the starting lineup in 2024 and had just three sacks but matched the QB hit count. By PFF’s metrics, he was 57th in pass-rush productivity and 37th in pass-rush win rate. After missing the start of 2021 with a torn Achilles, he has played in 61 consecutive games. He’s got the size the Packers covet.
No. 17 – Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans (31): Diggs’ streaks of four consecutive seasons with 100-plus catches and six season with 1,000-plus yards ended in 2024 due to a torn ACL. In eight games, he caught 47 passes for 496 yards (10.6 average) and three touchdowns. That includes just five catches for 23 yards at Lambeau. He had just two drops (4.1 percent). He could be back on the field for Week 1 but, at his age, will he ever be back to premier form?
No. 18 – DT Levi Onwuzurike, Lions (27): A second-round pick in 2021, Onwuzurike played in 16 games with 10 starts and recorded 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and 13 quarterback hits. Out of 93 defensive tackles with 200 pass-rushing snaps, he ranked 17th in PFF’s PRP and 13th in pass-rush win rate. Critically, he sat out the entire 2022 season following spinal-fusion surgery. Based on youth and talent, he’ll be one of highest-paid defensive tackles this offseason, even though he has only 3.5 sacks and four TFLs in 42 games.
RE-SIGNING: No. 19 – Edge Malcolm Koonce, Raiders (27): A third-round pick in 2021, Koonce had a breakout 2023 season with eight sacks, nine tackles for losses, 17 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles. He missed all of 2024 with a knee injury. He was 20th in pass-rush productivity and 30th in win rate when he was healthy in 2023.
SIGNING WITH DOLPHINS: No. 20 – G James Daniels (27), Steelers: A second-round pick by the Bears in 2018, Daniels was on his way to his best season before suffering a torn Achilles. He allowed one sack in four games in 2024 and one sack in 32 games in his first two seasons with the Steelers. He has extensive experience at both guard spots and even at center in 2019.
No. 21 – G Will Fries (27), Colts: A seventh-round pick in 2021, Fries had a breakthrough 2023 season in which he started all 17 games at right guard. In 2024, he was limited to five games by a broken leg. According to PFF, 66 guards played at least 500 total snaps. Had he played enough snaps, he would have ranked 35th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency.
No. 22 – CB Kristian Fulton, Chargers (27): A second-round pick in 2020, Fulton has five interceptions and 32 passes defensed in his career. He joined the Chargers last season and intercepted one pass with seven breakups in 15 games (14 starts). According to PFF, he ranked 65th in completion percentage, 61st in snaps per completion and 90th in passer rating (108.5 with five touchdowns allowed). He was guilty of nine penalties but is a solid tackler.
No. 23 – DT Jonathan Allen, Commanders (30): A first-round pick in 2017, the Commanders released the two-time Pro Bowler this week. He had three sacks, three tackles for losses and seven quarterback hits in eight games before a season-ending torn pectoral. In 16 games in 2023, he had 10 TFLs and 19 QB hits. If he would have hit our snap threshold, he would have ranked 27th in PFF’s pass-rush productivity. He’s got 60 TFLs in eight seasons.
No. 24 – DT Javon Hargrave, 49ers (32): Hargrave, a two-time Pro Bowler, reportedly will be released at the start of the league-year on Wednesday. He missed most of 2024 with a torn triceps. In 2023 with the 49ers, he had seven sacks and 14 quarterback hits to earn Pro Bowl honors. In 2022 with the Eagles, he had 11 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. Until 2024, he had missed only four games in eight seasons.
SIGNING WITH STEELERS: No. 25 – CB Darius Slay, Eagles (34): “Big-Play Slay” remains a big-time player. In 14 games (all starts), he had zero interceptions but 13 passes defensed. In 12 years, he has 28 interceptions, highlighted by his league-leading eight with 26 passes defensed with the Lions in 2017. According to PFF, he ranked fourth in completion percentage (50.0), 27th in snaps per completion and 17th in passer rating (78.3 with two touchdowns allowed). He is a solid tackler.
No. 26 – G Brandon Scherff (33), Jaguars: The great ones make it look easy. That’s Scherff. He started all 17 games for the third consecutive season. In 2024, he allowed zero sacks and ranked fourth out of 66 in PFF’s PBE. He was guilty of a career-best two penalties. He’s a career-long right guard.
SIGNING WITH JAGUARS: No. 27 – G Patrick Mekari (28), Ravens: A full-time starter for the first time, Mekari started all 17 games – the first three at right tackle and the final 14 at left guard. He allowed just one sack and was 36th out of 66 in PFF’s PBE. He was guilty of 14 penalties, tied for the most among guards. His career snaps: 685 at left tackle, 965 at left guard, 918 at center, 272 at right guard and 1,210 at right tackle.
SIGNING WITH VIKINGS: No. 28 – C Ryan Kelly (32), Colts: Kelly, a first-round pick in 2016, is a four-time Pro Bowler. Since the advent of the 17-game season in 2021, he missed three games in 2021, three in 2023 and seven in 2024. He allowed one sack and ranked 14th out of 32 centers in PFF’s PBE. He is the second-best center, which is a position of need with the Packers letting Josh Myers walk.
No. 29 – DT Calais Campbell, Dolphins (39): Campbell is a freak. If he were 29 rather than 39, he’d probably be a top-five free agent. It’s a short list of defensive linemen in NFL history who have played at such a high level at such an advanced age. He started all 17 games and recorded five sacks, 12 tackles for losses and 12 quarterback hits. He has 17 sacks the last three seasons and double-digits quarterback hits the last 12 years. Out of 93 defensive tackles with 200 pass-rushing snaps, he ranked 26th in PFF’s PRP and 24th in pass-rush win rate. He’s more than just a pass rusher, though. He remains a stud against the run. He was No. 1 among all defensive tackles in PFF’s run-stop percentage.
No. 30 – OT Cam Robinson (29), Vikings: A second-round pick by Jacksonville in 2017, the Jaguars traded him to the Vikings at the trade deadline. He started all 17 games after missing 14 games the previous three seasons. He was 64th out of 67 in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency and was penalized 13 times.
SIGNING WITH PACKERS: No. 31 – CB Nate Hobbs, Raiders (26): A fifth-round pick in 2021, Hobbs has three interceptions and 19 passes defensed in four seasons. In 11 games (seven starts) in 2024, he intercepted one pass with five passes defensed. According to PFF, he ranked 74th in completion percentage, 78th in snaps per completion and 64th in passer rating (96.3). He played mostly in the slot but also corner and in the box. Remarkably, he was not penalized.
SIGNING WITH PACKERS: No. 32 – G Aaron Banks (28), 49ers: Banks started 43 games at left guard the last three seasons for the 49ers, including 13 times in 2024. He allowed just one sack and finished 36th out of 66 in PFF’s PBE. In three seasons as a starter, he’s given up just three sacks.
No. 33 – Edge Anthony Nelson, Buccaneers (28): Nelson spent all six seasons with the Buccaneers. He’s ranged from three sacks to 5.5 sacks the past four seasons. In 2024, he played in all 17 games with six starts and recorded four sacks, six TFLs and a career-high 13 quarterback hits. Over the past four seasons, he’s missed just one game. By PFF’s metrics, he was 40th in pass-rush productivity and 45th in pass-rush win rate.
SIGNING WITH PATRIOTS: No. 34 – OT Morgan Moses (34), Jets: Moses has started 158 games in 11 seasons, including 14 times at right tackle for the Jets in 2024. He was excellent. He was as steady as always, ranking 12th in PFF’s PBE and allowing only two sacks. Almost all his playing time has come at right tackle, though he did play a little left tackle in 2020.
No. 35 – Edge Azeez Ojulari, Giants (25): A second-round pick in 2021, Ojulari had eight sacks as a rookie, 5.5 sacks in just seven games in 2022 and six sacks in 11 games in 2024. All told, he has 22 sacks, 21 tackles for losses and 37 quarterback hits in 46 games (30 starts). If he had enough pass-rushing snaps, he would have finished 61st in PFF’s pass-rush win rate. He’s probably just a designated pass rusher; the Packers have not had that kind of player.
SIGNING WITH CHARGERS: No. 36 – CB Donte Jackson, Steelers (29): A second-round pick in 2018, Jackson intercepted a career-high five passes in his lone season for Pittsburgh. According to PFF, he ranked 30th in completion percentage, 27th in snaps per completion and sixth in passer rating (66.9 with three touchdowns allowed). He is not a good tackler. He allowed the second-best zone coverage passer rating.
SIGNING WITH JAGUARS: No. 37 – WR Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders (25): A third-round pick in 2021, Brown has only 59 receptions for 784 yards and four touchdowns in 63 career games. However, he caught 14-of-18 passes for 229 yards (16.4 average) and one touchdown in the Commanders’ three playoff games, including six for 98 at Detroit. In 44 total receptions in 2024, he forced 13 missed tackles and averaged 7.3 YAC.
RE-SIGNING: No. 38 – Edge Joseph Ossai, Bengals (25): A third-round pick in 2021, Ossai missed his rookie year with a knee injury. In three seasons, he has 9.5 sacks and 32 quarterback hits – including career highs of five sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 2024. He was 56th in PFF’s PRP.
RE-SIGNING: No. 39 – Edge Chase Young, Saints (26): The second pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and the Defensive Rookie of the Year, a devastating knee injury limited him to 12 games in 2021 and 2022. He had 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for losses and 21 quarterback hits in 2024. He finished seventh among edge defenders with 66 pressures. By PFF’s metrics, he was 19th in pass-rush productivity and 26th in pass-rush win rate.
SIGNING WITH BILLS: No. 40 – WR Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers (25): A third-round pick in 2021, Palmer has 182 receptions for 2,287 yards (12.6 average) and 10 touchdowns. He had a big opportunity in 2024 but failed to take advantage with 39 receptions for 584 yards and one touchdown, though he did average 15.0 yards per catch and 9.5 yards per target (second among the free agents). At 6-foot-2, he’s got about a 50.0 percent success rate the last two years on deep passes. He did drop four passes (9.3 percent) and isn’t a YAC threat (2.6; 74th).
No. 41 – RE-SIGNED: DT D.J. Jones, Broncos (30): Jones started all 17 games in 2024, giving him 90 starts the past six seasons because of a long history of solid run defense. Last season, he had one sack, one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits. Out of 93 defensive tackles with 200 pass-rushing snaps, he ranked 62nd in PFF’s PRP and 57th in pass-rush win rate. But he was fourth in run-stop percentage.
No. 42 – CB Rasul Douglas, Bills (30): Douglas had 14 interceptions with the Packers and Bills in 2021 through 2023 but didn’t have any with just five passes defensed in 15 games (all starts) in 2024. According to PFF, he ranked in 103rd completion percentage, 40th in snaps per completion and 102nd in passer rating (123.7 with three touchdowns allowed). He was guilty of nine penalties. He has always been a top tackler at the position.
No. 43 – DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, Titans (30): In 17 games (12 starts), Joseph-Day had 2.5 sacks, three tackles for losses and six quarterback hits. Out of 93 defensive tackles with 200 pass-rushing snaps, he ranked 41st in PFF’s PRP and 76th in pass-rush win rate. He had nine TFLs with the Rams in 2022 but only six the past two seasons combined. Still, he’s a strong run defender; he finished sixth in PFF’s run-stop percentage.
No. 44 – OT Kelvin Beachum (36), Cardinals: Beachum has started 161 games in 13 seasons, including 12 times for the Cardinals in 2024. He’s the quintessential swing tackle at this point of his career, with extensive starting experience at both spots. In 2024, he played 519 snaps at right tackle and 213 at left tackle. He allowed four sacks and finished 17th in PFF’s PBE.
No. 45 – CB Benjamin St-Juste, Commanders (28): A third-round pick in 2021, St-Juste brings elite size to the secondary at 6-foot-3. He started 30 games the past two seasons. His lone interception came in 2023, when he broke up 17 passes. In 2024, he had seven passes defensed in 17 games (14 starts). According to PFF, he ranked 51st in completion percentage, 83rd in snaps per completion and 87th in passer rating (107.0 with four touchdowns allowed). He was guilty of nine penalties but is a good tackler.
No. 46 – CB Ahkello Witherspoon, Rams (30): After starting all 17 games in his debut season for the Rams in 2023, the 6-foot-2 veteran started five times in 13 games in 2024 and had one interception and nine passes defensed. According to PFF, he ranked 84th in completion percentage, 82nd in snaps per completion and 82nd in passer rating (103.1 with two touchdowns allowed). He allowed the fourth-lowest completion percentage in 2023.
No. 47 – C Josh Myers (27), Packers: A second-round pick in 2021, Myers started all 17 games in 2022 and 2023 and 16 games in 2024. It was a mixed bag. He’s as tough as nails, passionate about the game and the Packers, and knows what he’s doing. None of those things show up in the analytics, though. Myers consistently ranked toward the bottom of PFF’s grading. During an injury-plagued 2024 season, Myers ranked 30th out of 32 centers with 500-plus snaps. The center the Packers could have selected in 2021, Creed Humphrey, was the top-graded center and a first-team All-Pro for the Chiefs. Myers did cut his sack count from five to one.
No. 48 – C Daniel Brunskill (31), Titans: Brunskill has started 66 games in six seasons. With the Titans in 2024, he started 10 of 17 appearances. He allowed zero sacks and ranked seventh out of 32 centers in PFF’s PBE. He’s played all five positions, highlighted by 1,032 snaps at center and 3,300 at right guard.
No. 49 – CB Adoree Jackson, Giants (29): A first-round pick in 2017, Jackson has only four interceptions in eight seasons. In 2024, he had zero interceptions and five passes defensed while starting five of 14 appearances. However, PFF’s numbers tell a more nuanced story. He ranked 13th in completion percentage, 12th in snaps per completion and 57th in passer rating (93.8 with two touchdowns allowed).
No. 50 – WR Devin Duvernay, Jacksonville Jaguars (27): A third-round pick in 2020, Duvernay in five seasons caught only 105 passes for 977 yards and five touchdowns. With Jacksonville last year, it was just 11 for 79. However, and this is important with Keisean Nixon perhaps no longer returning kicks: Duvernay was the first-team All-Pro returner in 2021, when he led the NFL with 13.8 yards punt return. He boasts career averages of 12.0 yards per punt return and 24.9 yards per kickoff return.