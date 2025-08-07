To Play or Not to Play? Matt LaFleur is Following the Data
To play, or not to play?
That is the question.
The Green Bay Packers are faced with that that conundrum once again with their exhibition season set to open on Saturday when they welcome the New York Jets to Lambeau Field.
Debate ensues on both sides of that coin during this time of year.
Two of the best coaches in all of football could not have more differing viewpoints.
Andy Reid, Head Coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, usually plays his starters during the preseason.
Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams puts his players in bubble wrap until the regular season begins.
Matt LaFleur has taken both approaches during his tenure.
Of course, when LaFleur came to Green Bay in 2019, he was coaching a quarterback who had seen the worst of what could happen in the preseason.
Who could forget when the 2015 iteration of the Packers took a trip to Pittsburgh?
Their starters played. Mike McCarthy was stating a goal to get off to a faster start in hopes of securing home field advantage for the NFC playoffs after having to travel to Seattle for the NFC Championship game the prior season.
Aaron Rodgers threw a pass up the right sideline for his star receiver, Jordy Nelson.
Nelson caught the ball and went down with a non-contact injury.
It was later revealed Nelson had torn his ACL and would miss the entirety of the 2015 season.
Nobody knew at the time, but the Packers chances of winning the Super Bowl died that day.
Rodgers was furious in his postgame press conference.
“I think it’s difficult to lose a guy like that in a meaningless game,” Rodgers said to reporters following Nelson’s injury.
Rodgers would play sporadically in the preseason from there, but made his feelings clear that day what side of the coin he fell on.
Rodgers did not play in the preseason in his final three years in Green Bay. Matt LaFleur took the approach that he would rather his team be healthy than calloused for the regular season.
The results varied.
The Packers were humiliated in the season opener in both 2021 and 2022 with losses to the New Orleans Saints (38-3) and Minnesota Vikings (23-7). LaFleur has not forgotten that.
“Yeah, I mean, we got our ass kicked. You try to learn from every situation. And I just think that it’s a different feel when you go out there. I think it’s every opportunity you go out there, and just the process I would say of getting ready to compete and go play a collision sport. You’ve got to get your mind right.” LaFleur said.
Of course, they won the season opener in Minnesota during the 2020 season, where everything was different and their offense was firing on all cylinders, as they piled up 43 points at US Bank Stadium.
Jordan Love played more than Rodgers would in 2023 when he was anointed as the team’s starting quarterback.
He only played three snaps last year, after throwing a touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks on the team’s third play of the preseason opener.
Now?
It appears LaFleur has changed his tune, at least temporarily.
After playing coy earlier in the week, LaFleur confirmed that he plans to play his starters in Saturday’s season opener.
Certainly, there’s some credence being given to the theory that LaFleur wants his team ready for a treacherous start to the season that includes games against The Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. Each team is different.
“Yeah, I think it’s a lot, you’ve got to feel where your team is. My experience, I would say that I think it’s good for all of our guys to kind of go knock the rust off a little bit, understanding there’s a little bit of a risk with that.” LaFleur said.
Knocking the rust off could be key. A slow start could have Green Bay’s season buried before it even starts.
LaFleur did expand on that today, saying he has a different reason for wanting his guys out there.
Health.
Yes, health is the reason that LaFleur wants his stars on the field for some action during the exhibition season.
“Now, according to my sources, there’s a lot of injury data that supports playing guys in the preseason in regards to reducing the injury risk early into the season.” LaFleur said.
Presumably, the idea is that LaFleur knows the risks that are accompanied with putting his players at risk on Saturday night.
Saturday’s game may not count in the win-loss column, but it’s still NFL football. There is a 100 percent injury rate in the NFL.
The idea, presumably, is that LaFleur would rather employ some risk now, with the hope the data he’s been given is proven correct and keeps his guys healthy early in the season.
High school coaches often say the only way to get in football shape is by playing football.
That includes the running accompanied, but also getting hit.
LaFleur wants his team to build that callous before the rigors of an NFL season begins next month.
Will he be right?
One thing is certain in this business, the only approach that will be accepted is the one that turns out to be right.
If the Packers win against Detroit, there’s little doubt that LaFleur’s decision to play his starters in the preseason will be praised.
If they lose someone to a significant injury, there will likely be more statements like the one Rodgers had in 2015.