Packers 2025 NFL Draft Visits Tracker: Potential First-Round Cornerback
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Every year, the Green Bay Packers and teams around the NFL are allowed to bring 30 NFL Draft prospects to the facility. Whether it’s getting to know a first-round prospect, double-checking injury history or recruiting a potential undrafted free agent, the visits provide teams an opportunity to get to know a draft prospect on a deeper level.
The visits are a big deal. Last year, the Packers drafted linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in the second round, linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper in the third round and safety Kitan Oladapo in the fifth round. In 2023, four of the team’s draft picks had visits. In 2022, six draft picks had visits, including first-round defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and second-round receiver Christian Watson.
“You only have 30 and that’s not very many and they’re very valuable to us,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said before last year’s draft, “so it’s usually just trying to answer something that you don’t feel you have answered.”
Here are the prospects who visited or who are scheduled to spend a couple days in Green Bay along with their draft projection.
Mississippi CB Trey Amos
After three seasons at Louisiana and one season as a reserve at Alabama, Trey Amos emerged as a first-round cornerback prospect in 2024 at Mississippi.
With an excellent combination of size and athleticism, Amos intercepted three passes and led the SEC with 16 passes defensed to earn first-team all-SEC. His Relative Athletic Score is 8.37.
Round projection: First/second.
Tulane CB Micah Robinson
In one season after transferring from Furman, an FCS program, Robinson allowed a completion rate of less than 50 percent and intercepted two passes. Tulane’s not a premier program but he delivered strong coverage numbers in games against top competition.
At pro day, he measured 5-foot-10 7/8 and 183 pounds. With 4.42 speed in the 40, his Relative Athletic Score was 6.41.
Projection: Late Day 3/undrafted.
Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams
The cavalcade from Ohio State to Green Bay continued with defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, whose visit was reported by Jordan Schultz.
Williams had 5.5 sacks and 18 tackles for losses during his final two seasons. At 6-foot-2 7/8 and 334 pounds, he’s got the size to replace TJ Slaton, who started every game the last two seasons but signed with the Bengals in free agency.
Other Ohio State stars who visited Green Bay include left tackle Josh Simmons and receiver Emeka Egbuka.
Projection: Second round.
Cincinnati OT John Williams
John Williams started at left tackle for Cincinnati the last two seasons. He allowed one sack in 2024 and paved the way for Corey Kiner to rush for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.
At the Scouting Combine, he measured 6-foot-4 1/8 and 322 pounds. With a 5.17 in the 40, his Relative Athletic Score was 7.60.
Williams majored in aerospace engineering and looks like a famous wrestler and actor.
Projection: Late Day 3.
Florida CB Jason Marshall
Florida cornerback Jason Marshall, a key contributor in the Gators’ secondary for four seasons, will have a predraft visit with the Packers, according to Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Marshall’s got good size (6-foot 3/8), excellent athleticism (4.48 in the 40, 37.5-inch vertical) and a wealth of experience with more than 2,400 snaps. His Relative Athletic Score was 9.42. PFF charged him with 27 completions in 57 targets the last two seasons, but he had zero interceptions during that span and allowed seven touchdowns. He missed the end of last season with a shoulder injury.
Projection: Day 3
NC State OT Anthony Belton
Anthony Belton, one of the largest and most powerful offensive tackles in the draft class, will visit with the Packers, according to Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Belton – aka “Escalade” – was a three-year starting left tackle. He allowed three sacks and 12 total pressures in 2024. Power is why the Packers signed Aaron Banks in free agency; their interest in Belton could be for the same reason.
Projection: Third round.
Ohio State OT Josh Simmons
Along with receiver Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons was in Green Bay on Monday for a visit with the Packers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Simmons went from a so-so right tackle at San Diego to a first-round-caliber left tackle at Ohio State. He suffered a torn PCL in October and missed the Buckeyes’ run to the national championship.
Simmons endured a rocky transition to a new school and new position. According to Pro Football Focus, he gave up one sack and 15 total pressures and was hit with eight penalties in 2023. Having fully acclimated to the challenges in 2024, he allowed zero sacks and one pressure and was flagged only once in six games before the injury.
“That change in 2021 was huge,” he said at the Scouting Combine. “I’m very glad. Obviously, it was a gamble a little bit because you go from, like, 17 penalties (at San Diego State in 2022 and) really rough around the edges, but I put my trust in (offensive line coach Justin) Frye, and he did the damn thing.”
Projection: First round.
Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka
A few days after Texas receiver Matthew Golden’s visit, Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka arrived at Lambeau Field.
On the strength of a pair of 1,000-yard seasons, Egbuka finished No. 1 in school history with 205 receptions and 2,868 yards and No. 7 with 24 touchdowns. He did it while playing in the Buckeyes’ star-studded receiver corps.
“That was one of the reasons I decided to go to Ohio State. I didn’t want to go to a place where I wasn’t going to be challenged by my peers,” he said at the Combine.
Projection: First round.
Oklahoma State OT Dalton Cooper
Dalton Cooper, who started a combined 57 games at Texas State and Oklahoma State, will have a take a predraft visit to Green Bay, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. That visit will come on Thursday, according to a source.
Cooper spent four seasons at Texas State, redshirting in 2019 and starting at left tackle in 2020, 2021 and 2022. At Oklahoma State, he started two games at right tackle in 2023 before shifting to full-time duties at left tackle in 2023 and 2024. In 2024, he missed time with a knee injury but allowed zero sacks and six total pressures in eight games.
At 6-foot-5 1/2 and 323 pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms, he ran his 40 in 4.99 seconds and posted a Relative Athletic Score of 9.01. “The white tights probably helped a little bit,” he said of his workout at the Big 12 pro day at the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility.
Projection: Late round.
South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders
Before growing into a future NFL defensive tackle, T.J. Sanders dreamed of playing in the NFL. Sanders didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school. He quickly got an offer to play at South Carolina, where he blossomed into a standout.
“I was a hooper. I wasn’t touching no football,” Sanders, who visited the Packers on Friday according to a source,.
He earned some All-American honors in 2024, when he had four sacks and ranked among the draft-class leaders in pass-rush win rate.
Projection: Second round.
Texas receiver Matthew Golden
The Packers’ best field-stretching weapon, Christian Watson, will miss at least half of the season with a torn ACL and will be a free agent after the season. Adding speed in this draft will be imperative, and no receiver at the Scouting Combine was faster than Texas star Matthew Golden.
After two seasons at Houston, he caught 58 passes for 987 yards (17.0 average) and nine touchdowns during his lone season with the Longhorns, highlighted by eight catches for 162 yards in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia and seven catches for 149 yards in the playoffs against Arizona State.
Golden caught an impressive 13-of-22 passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus.
Projection: First round.
Georgia edge Mykel Williams
Mykel Williams played through an ankle injury to record five sacks in 2024. From Green Bay’s perspective, he’s got prototypical size, edge-setting ability and upside. He’s been compared to former Georgia teammate Travon Walker, the first overall pick of the 2022 draft who is coming off back-to-back seasons of 10.5 sacks.
Projection: First round.
East Carolina CB Shavon Revel
Shavon Revel put himself in the first-round conversation following a sensational junior season at East Carolina. Rather than taking big-school NIL money, he stayed at ECU for 2024. He intercepted two passes in the first three games before suffering a torn ACL.
Jaire Alexander is one of his favorite cornerbacks. Could he replace him in Green Bay?
Projection: First or second round.
Tennessee edge James Pearce
James Pearce is one of the top pass rushers in the draft. He led the SEC with 10 sacks in 2023 and added 7.5 sacks in 2024. According to Pro Football Focus, his pass-rush win rate was 23.0 percent. That’s elite.
Pearce is a bit undersized at 245 pounds but he’s a big-time athlete with a 4.47 in the 40.
“He’s a lean, skinny rusher, but he has a ton of juice and explosiveness,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said. “He really knows how to rush. His first three steps are pretty dynamic.”
Projection: First round.
Texas A&M edge Shemar Stewart
Shemar Stewart is one of the best size-speed prospects at any position in the draft. At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.59 seconds and scored a perfect 10.0 Relative Athletic Score.
Stewart played three seasons at A&M. He had 1.5 sacks in each. However, his pass-rush win rate at Pro Football Focus was impressive, and he had a big-time week at the Senior Bowl to cement his first-round status.
“Shemar Stewart is someone who just has a ton of twitch and a ton of ability out of Texas A&M,” Jeremiah said before the Scouting Combine. “I think his best football is ahead of him.”
Projection: First round.
Texas WR Isaiah Bond
One of the fastest players in the draft, Isaiah Bond caught 48 passes for 668 yards (13.9 average) at Alabama in 2023 and 34 passes for 540 yards (15.9 average) and five touchdowns at Texas in 2024.
Bond’s career catch rate on contested catches is just 31.6 percent, but he averaged 8.0 YAC per catch in 2024 and caught 9-of-18 deep passes in 2023.
He is No. 5 in Bucky Brooks’ receiver rankings. “Isaiah Bond is a chain mover with a polished game that fits any scheme. The Texas/Alabama product can win with speed or skill as a dynamic route runner with soft hands and explosive short-area burst.”
Projection: Third round.
Arkansas State C Jacob Bayer
After transferring from FCS-level Lamar, Jacob Bayer was first-team all-conference in 2023 and second-team all-conference in 2024, when he returned to the starting lineup just five months after a torn ACL. He allowed just one sack as a senior.
Projection: Late rounds.
Washington State OT Esa Pole
Esa Pole didn’t play football in high school. After two years of junior college, he started 21 games at left tackle for the Cougars. In 489 pass-protecting snaps in 2024, he did not allow a sack.
Projection: Late rounds/undrafted.
The visits generally – but not always – indicate a team’s interest in a player. Sometimes, as Gutekunst said last year, there’s an element of “subterfuge” to them.
“It’s really just about answering a question maybe that we don’t have an answer to,” Gutekunst said before last year’s draft. “Sometimes that’s a non-Combine guy that we need to get medical information on. Sometimes that’s a Combine guy we have, whether it’s a football question, an off-the-field situation or maybe it’s just getting to know him better. …
“But I don’t think you want anybody to get a beat on what you’re doing.”