Who Did Packers Select in Post-Super Bowl Mock Drafts?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL offseason is officially here for all 32 teams after the Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs and cemented Bart Starr’s status as the three-peat king.
Green Bay will host the 2025 NFL Draft, with the first round exactly 73 days away. Who will the Packers select? Here is what the experts are saying in their latest mock drafts.
Bleacher Report: Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison
Benjamin Morrison is a playmaker. Listed at 6-foot and 195 pounds, he intercepted six passes in 2022 and had three interceptions and 13 passes defensed in 2023. A season-ending hip injury limited him to six games in 2024. While he failed to intercept a pass, PFF charged him with just 12 completions in 27 targets.
“Prior to the injury, the 20-year-old showed some of the best man-to-man cover traits in the class,” Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski wrote as part of a more extensive analysis. He has the size and length to excel in a heavier press-man scheme. He'd bring a different dynamic to an already young and exciting secondary, as long as his medical evaluations are satisfactory coming out of the NFL Combine.”
Sporting News: Texas WR Matthew Golden
Vinnie Iyer ignored history in going for the gold with Texas receiver Matthew Golden.
“The Packers need to get a true No. 1 wide receiver who can be available more than their current, oft-injured core of youngsters,” Iyer wrote. “Golden stood out for the Longhorns late with his versatile big-play ability along with flat-out being a speedy field-stretcher on vertical routes.”
Listed at 6-foot and 195 pounds, Golden caught 58 passes for 987 yards (17.0 average) and nine touchdowns in 2024. He played mostly on the perimeter at Texas but has proven inside-outside versatility and game-breaking speed.
He plays with “polish, instincts and toughness,” NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah said.
Pro Football Focus: Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka
Egbuka lined up alongside Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison and Jeremiah Smith and still finished No. 1 in school history in receptions and second in receiving yards.
After none of Green Bay’s receivers proved they were a No. 1 in 2024, Trevor Sikkema added one in his mock.
“The Packers have a lot of WR2s and WR3s, but they still lack a true WR1. Egbuka could be that. The worst part about him is that he played behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith over the past three years. If it weren’t for that, his production would have been through the roof.”
Egbuka caught 81-of-106 targets for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns for the national champions. Most of his work came in the slot – Jeremiah compared him to Smith-Njigba, who has been superb in the slot for the Seahawks – but his strength and physicality will allow him to line up everywhere.
College Sports Network: Three Rounds
Like Iyer and PFF, this mock went first-round receiver with Missouri’s Luther Burden, who is an “elite YAC threat.” While true, he’s also more of a slot receiver, and the Packers have that with Jayden Reed.
The Day 2 picks were used on South Carolina defensive end Kyle Kennard and LSU cornerback Zy Alexander. Alexander would bring excellent size and some lockdown ability with 20 completions allowed in 204 targets in 2024, according to PFF, and seven interceptions the last three seasons.
CBS: Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen
Mike Renner, formerly of Pro Football Focus, added an athletic playmaker to Green Bay’s defensive front.
“The Packers love twitched-up defensive linemen and Nolen fits that mold. He's got the body type and first step to be a game-changing three-technique in the NFL,” Renner wrote.
Nolen had 6.5 sacks and 14 tackles for losses to earn first-team All-American, then was one of Jeremiah’s 12 standouts at the Senior Bowl. A tandem of Nolen and Devonte Wyatt would bring plenty of athleticism to the interior.
USA Today: Marshall DE Mike Green
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz picked perhaps the best pass rusher in the draft.
“Green to Green Bay? It feels like kismet for both sides,” he said. “The Packers' pass rush too often failed the rest of the unit last season, and Green would surely stand to benefit from learning under Rashan Gary, the first-time Pro Bowl selection who can teach the still-developing edge rusher how to integrate more physicality into his approach.”
In 2024, Green Bay’s top three defensive ends, Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare, had fewer sacks combined than Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson.
Green led the nation with 17 sacks and had 23 tackles for losses. He had an excellent few days at the Senior Bowl before heading home to focus on draft prep.
“Green looked like a top-20 pick here in Mobile,” Jeremiah wrote. “His play speed off the edge is real, which helps explain why he led the FBS with 17 sacks in 2024. His bull rush against Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr. during a one-on-one drill had everyone talking this week.”
Barstool: Michigan DT Kenneth Grant
With Kenny Clark coming off an unproductive season and TJ Slaton headed to free agency, Steven Cheah went with the 339-pounder who anchored the Wolverines’ defense.
“Grant is a massive defensive tackle with intriguing quickness and power,” Jeremiah wrote.
The Athletic (Three Rounds)
It was defense, defense and more defense – and a short-yardage runner – in this three-round mock draft.