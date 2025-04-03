2025 NFL draft: Panthers schedule visit with ex-ACC sack leader
If the 2025 NFL draft were to begin today, our best guess is that the Carolina Panthers would be targeting either Mykel Williams or Jalon Walker out of Georgia with their first-round pick, eighth overall. However, those two are not the only edge prospects that the Panthers are doing their homework on heading into the draft.
According to Dave Heilman from Dynasty Dorks, the Panthers have scheduled an official top-30 visist with Louisville edge rusher Ashton Gillotte (6-foot-3, 264 pounds). Gillotte is coming off a strong Senior season, having earned second-team all-ACC honors after posting 4.5 sacks and 10 tackles for a loss in 2024.
Gillotte was even more productive in 2023, though. He led the ACC in sacks that season with 11, to go with 15 tackles for a loss. All together he's posted 26.5 sacks, 41 tackles for a loss and four forced fumbles in 51 career college games.
The scouting report leads with Gillotte's explosive first step and play strength. He also has a surprisingly polished number of pass-rush moves and counters for his level of experience.
For what it's worth Pro Football Focus gave Gillotte an 87.8 overall grade last season, boosted by an 89.9 pass rush grade - that ranked 22nd in the nation at his position. Gillotte also earned a solid 78.0 grade in run defense.
Perhaps the best thing about Gillotte is that if the Panthers really want him they won't have to use their eighth overall pick to get him. At the moment he is projected to come off the board in Round 3, where the Panthers currently hold the 74th overall pick.
