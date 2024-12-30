Where are Panthers on pace to pick in 2025 NFL draft order after Week 17?
The Carolina Panthers appeared to be on the rise again after upsetting the Arizona Cardinals in overtime last week. However, they got a harsh reminder on Sunday that this team still has a ton of work to do before they're ready to compete consistently. Tampa beat Carolina 48-14 yesterday at Raymond James Stadium, and the final score could have been even worse if Todd Bowles hadn't decided to show some mercy to his former offensive coordinator, Dave Canales.
If there's one silver lining, it was the good work that Bryce Young put on film with veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen. If there are two, the Panthers also improved their position in the 2025 NFL draft order with the loss. Here's the updated order of picks going into the last week of the season.
Updated NFL draft order (pre-MNF)
1. New England Patriots (3-13)
2. Tennessee Titans (3-13)
3. Cleveland Browns (3-13)
4. New York Giants (3-13)
5. Jacksonille Jaguars (4-12)
6. Carolina Panthers (4-12)
7. New York Jets (4-12)
8. Las Vegas Raiders (4-12)
9. Chicago Bears (4-12)
10. New Orleans Saints (5-11)
11. San Fracisco 49ers (6-9)
12. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)
13. Dallas Cowboys (7-9)
14. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)
15. Miami Dolphins (8-8)
16. Cininnati Bengals (8-8)
17. Atlanta Falcons (8-8)
18. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)
19. Houston Texans (9-7)
20. Denver Broncos (9-7)
21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)
22. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)
23. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)
24. Green Bay Packers (11-5)
25. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)
26. Washington Commanders (11-5)
27. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)
28. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)
29. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
30. Detroit Lions (13-2)
31. Minnesota Vikings (14-2)
32. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)
There are a lot of different ways the Panthers could go with their first pick given the large number of roster holes they have to fill. However, from our perspective the most pressing need is improving their defensive front-seven, preferably with a prospect who can generate interior pressure and help Derrick Brown plug up the run. Michigan's Mason Graham fits the description best.
