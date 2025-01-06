2025 NFL draft order: Where the Carolina Panthers will pick in Round 1
The Carolina Panthers went out with a bang to end their 2024 season. On Sunday Bryce Young and friends got into a shootout with Michael Penix and the Atlanta Falcons, and they came out on top in overtime, 44-38. Along the way Young put up five touchdowns - three through the air and two more with his legs.
Afterwards, head coach Dave Canales put an end to any speculation and confirmed Young is now the guy for this franchise. While the win is a great way to end the year, it of course did a little damage to their standing in the 2025 NFL draft order. Let's take a look at the updated order of picks now that the regular season is over.
2025 NFL draft order
1. Tennessee Titans (3-14)
2. Cleveland Browns (3-14)
3. New York Giants (3-14)
4. New England Patriots (4-13)
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13)
6. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13)
7. New York Jets (5-12)
8. Carolina Panthers (5-12)
9. New Orleans Saints (5-12)
10. Chicago Bears (5-12)
11. San Francisco 49ers (6-11)
12. Dallas Cowboys (7-10)
13. Miami Dolphins (8-9)
14. Indianapolis Colts (8-9)
15. Atlanta Falcons (8-9)
16. Arizona Cardinals (8-9)
17. Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)
18. Seattle Seahawks (10-7)
-------------------------------------------------------------
19. Houston Texans (10-7)
20. Denver Broncos (10-7)
21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)
22. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)
23. Los Angeles Rams (10-7)
24. Green Bay Packers (11-6)
25. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)
26. Washington Commanders (12-5)
27. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)
28. Minnesota Vikings (14-3)
29. Buffalo Bills (13-4)
30. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
31. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2)
32. Detroit Lions (15-2)
The Panthers are also slotted to pick at Nos. 54, 74, 110, 113, 139, 145, 162 and 227.
