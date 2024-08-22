3 Panthers who could be surprise roster cuts
The Carolina Panthers are days away from making some tough roster decisions. Dave Canales, Dan Morgan and their staff will be charged with cutting 37 players to get the roster down to the regular season's maximum number of 53. Dozens of players have their roles on the team secure, while dozens of other have a handful of practices and one final preseason contest in Buffalo to impress coaches and their spot with the Panthers. Here are three players that may get cut next week that would surprise Panthers' followers.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette - Wide Receiver/Kick Returner
I wrote after Saturday's preseason game that the last spot in the Carolina wide receiver room will come down to Smith-Marsette or David Moore. Coming into camp, Smith-Marsette had the upper hand. The returning veteran had a rapport with the quarterback and the franchise, but unfortunately for him, he's been squeezed out by a veteran that is familiar with the coaching staff.
David Moore spent time with Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik in both Seattle and Tampa Bay, and his familiarity with the staff will get him the nod over Smith-Marsette. On offense, Smith-Marsette is a burner. A downfield threat that can stretch the defense vertically, while also being used on gadget plays out of the backfield. Moore also brings a vertical element to his game, but Canales has praised him for his sure handedness. A quarterback's best friend.
It's a tough choice, but in an improved receiving room with Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo, and Terrace Marshall Jr., one of Smith-Marsette or Moore has to go.
Michael Barrett - Linebacker
Barrett was picked by Morgan and Canales in the seventh round of this year's NFL draft. He was drafted out of Michigan as the winningest player in program history, a true gamer. Barrett is undersized, but he fits the dawg mentality that has defined the Panthers offseason program. Unfortunately for him, the linebackers in front of him have squeezed him out of preseason reps. A bad omen for his standing on the roster.
He's only played a total of 27 snaps in the team's two preseason games, a paltry number compared to fellow rookie Trevin Wallace's 55. As it stands, Barrett is the last linebacker on the depth chart. Behind six veterans and a rookie who has lit up the summer months. It's not totally uncommon for a drafted player to be cut at the end of camp, but it's tough to get such a diminished return for a valuable draft asset.
Jaden Crumedy - Defensive Lineman
Another draft pick could be on his way out of the door.
Unfortunately for Crumedy, this is solely due to his injury sustained in week one's preseason matchup in New England. The sixth round pick out of the SEC suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter of that matchup, zapping any chance he had to make an impact during the dog days of training camp.
In his stead, TJ Smith and Nick Thurman have flashed big time skills in preseason action, potentially shutting the the door on Crumedy's window to make the team. It would be a bit of a shocker for him to be cut before he gets a chance to prove his skills, but the NFL is a cut-throat business. Crumedy would surely land on his feet elsewhere, if he doesn't stick around in Charlotte.
August 21
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN projections for Panthers stars Derrick Brown, Shaq Thompson
Panthers release depth chart for last preseason game against the Bills
Trevin Wallace’s stellar preseason proof he was a steal in the NFL draft
Panthers announce 10 roster moves going into last week of preseason