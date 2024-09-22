Andy Dalton's blistering first half vindicates Dave Canales' decision to bench Bryce Young
Dave Canales set the NFL world ablaze on Tuesday afternoon when he stepped up to the podium and announced that Andy Dalton would start this week's game in Las Vegas. The Panthers were just 18 months removed from selling the farm in order to draft Bryce Young with the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and just like that, he was benched for a 36-year-old backup quarterback that hadn't played meaningful football in years.
Through two quarters of football, Andy Dalton is proving that he's still got it, and that his head coach Dave Canales was 100% correct in his decision to sit Young down for a few games.
The Panthers spent all offseason building up their offensive infrastructure to help their quarterback thrive. An upgraded offensive line, receiving room, and coaching staff were supposed to be the tools that Bryce Young needed to succeed in the NFL. The sophomore quarterback's poor play through two weeks made it impossible for the coaching staff to evaluate the validity of their offseason spending spree. Dalton quicky proved that the Panthers offseason plan worked to a tee, and that they just needed a confident, gunslinging quarterback to get results.
Dalton has thrown not one.
Not two.
But three touchdown passes in the Panthers first half offensive explosion.
The Panthers offense is firing on all cylinders, and Dave Canales has his own bold decision-making and a firey veteran quarterback to thank for the team's impressive resurgence. Canales bet on himself in Vegas, and through two quarters, he hit the jackpot. Dalton is 15/22 for 212 yards and three touchdowns at the half.
