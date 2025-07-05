Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette & Tetairoa McMillan putting in overtime on summer break
Technically speaking, the Carolina Panthers and their 31 competitors are on their summer break. Teams will start reporting to training camp in about three weeks to begin their official preparations for thre 2025 NFL season.
However, the truth is that competing in this league means working on your craft year-round and an impossibly high standard has been set by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who the Panthers came achingly close to upsetting last season. Mahomes has been described as a "competitive prick" by his coaches - and he doesn't take days off - not even on the fourth of July.
Mahomes isn't the only one putting in overtime during this summer break, though. Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillan and a few others were spotted going through a throwing session recently. Here are a few clips.
When they were through with their workout they came together for a big group photo.
The more chemistry that Young can build with his receivers, the better - but he's also going to need to get something from a tight end room that's currently ranked the worst in the league by ESPN.
