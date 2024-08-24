What Dave Canales told Bryce Young after his standout preseason performance
Overreacting to preseason games is probably the one thing that all NFL fans share in common. That said, Carolina Panthers fans have earned a long-missing ray of hope at the quarterback position. After a brutal rookie season, number one overall draft pick Bryce Young did not appear in the preseason until one drive today to open the game against the Buffalo Bills.
Sure it was only the preseason, but what Young did over the next several minutes was the most-dominant Carolina's passing game has looked since Cam Newton's injuries caught up with him. During his scoring drive Young was accurate, aggressive and he broke off a huge explosive play throwing off-script.
After it was over, Panthers head coach Dave Canales was waiting for his young quarterback just outside the vistor's locker room at Highmark Stadium. He shared a short but sweet affirmation: "hell of a day," per team writer Darin Gantt.
Sure, it's only one drive. And against Buffalo's backup defense. It would be foolish to draw any sweeping conclusions from that. However, Young aced the eyeball test with flying colors. If he can carry the confidence we saw on the field today over into Week 1, then this Panthers team will be far more competitive than most people think.
