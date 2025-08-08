Bryce Young's first pass to Tetairoa McMillan was a perfect 29-yard bomb
The Carolina Panthers are facing the Cleveland Browns in their first game of the year. So far the action has been pretty sloppy, including a slip and fall by Raheem Blackshear on a punt return, Shedeur Sanders running the wrong direction and somehow an actual ejection in a preseason game.
We finally got our first glimpse of beauty when third-year quarterback Bryce Young uncorked his first moonball of the season, targeting the team's first-round draft pick, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Young threw it perfectly and it landed right on McMillan's bread basket for a gain of 29 yards.
Bryce Young to Tetairoa McMillan for 29
While that initial connection went well, McMillan later dropped what should have been a touchdown in the end zone when he was wide open. As promising as he is, Panthers fans will need to be patient with McMillan as he gets adjusted to the pro game.
In any case, the 29-yard completion kick-started a scoring drive for the Panthers that ended with a touchdown from Young to second-year wide receiver Jalen Coker on third down.
Carolina leads Cleveland 7-0 with 3:36 to go in the first quarter.
