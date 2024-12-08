Bryce Young, Panthers proving tougher than expected against the Eagles in first half
You can bet that dude who put over $3 million on the Eagles against the Panthers today is not having a very relaxing afternoon. While everyone in the world was expecting the Eagles to roll over the Panthers, so far they have proven tougher than that. Carolina just took a 10-7 lead with four minutes left in the second quarter, thanks to a strong scoring drive led by Bryce Young and Chuba Hubbard.
After some of the usual ugliness in the red zone we've seen all season, head coach Dave Canales decided to try something different and actually went for it on fourth and goal instead of taking the points. It paid off for him, as Young converted with a touchdown pass to tight end Tommy Tremble.
Bryce Young TD to Tommy Tremble
Young also connected with David Moore on a third and long earlier in the drive with a gorgeous rainbow pass. Hubbard did most of the work, though and he's already up to 60 yards on 14 carries.
The real revelation is on the other side of the ball, where defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is running circles around the Eagles. They're running the ball well as expected, but Jalen Hurts is just 4/9 for 42 yards.
