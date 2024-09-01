Bryce Young on how Panthers coach Dave Canales is helping develop him as a player
One week from today the Carolina Panthers will begin their 2024 regular season schedule on the road against the New Orleans Saints. Thus will begin the second year of quarterback Bryce Young's pro career, and it could prove to be a make-or-break campaign for the former number one overall draft pick. After a dismal rookie season in the NFL, Young will need to show a ton of improvement this year if he's going to hang on to Carolina's QB1 job in the long run.
The vast majority of that work will fall on Young himself, who has shown flashes of real growth during the preseason and training camp but Carolina's new coaching staff will also play a huge role, as well. Watch Young speak with Sports Illustrated about how coach Dave Canales is helping him develop as a player, as well as his expectations for the upcoming season and more.
