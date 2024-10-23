Cam Newton pounds the Cowboys again: 'Open the damn playbook up!"
The Carolina Panthers' drubbing at the hands of the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 looked like it might be the worst blowout in the NFL all season. While they're getting closer every week, the Panthers still haven't lost by that big of a margin (47-10) again this year. However, another team has managed to outdo them in the lopsided final score department.
The Dallas Cowboy were on a bye this past week, but the week before that they got mauled at home by a score of 47-9 by the Detroit Lions, who look a lot like the team to beat in the NFC this year. Dallas was supposed to be one of those conference contenders after winning 12 games three seasons in a row. However, they've stumbled out of the gate and are just 3-3 coming out of their bye.
There's plenty of blame to go around for the Cowboys' issues - not least of all how team owner Jerry Jones built the roster, and somehow has the gall to claim that they couldn't find room to pay a player like Derrick Henry. Ask former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and he lays a lot of the blame on offense - specifically just about anybody except star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. After laying into the Cowboys last week on First Take, Newton took a few shots at them again in his most recent 4th & 1 podcast. Watch (NSFW).
Cam Newton on Cowboys
