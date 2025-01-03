All Panthers

Cam Newton disagrees with Emmanuel Acho's take on Cam Ward

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sees no problem with players using college programs.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Cam Newton #1 and Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers look on prior to the first half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. / (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
It's bowl season, so we get treated to some of the most indignant takes about what college football players supposedly owe their programs as they prepare to move on to the next level of the game. Nobody knows how to navigate those choppy waters as well as former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who went on a unique journey - one that took him from Florida to Auburn to a national championship to a number one overall NFL draft pick.

The biggest controversy this year is over what Miami quarterback Cam Ward did - subbing himself out at halftime of the hallowed Pop-Tarts game against Iowa State. Now a lot of commentators including the most predatory coaches in college football think he's committed a cardinal sin against the sport. Here's Emmuel Acho calling out Ward for allegedly ditching his Miami teammates - and Cam Newton's response. (NSFW)

Cam Newton responds to Emmanuel Acho

