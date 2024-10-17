Cam Newton weighs in on the debate over media access to NFL locker rooms
A lot of professional athletes have a somewhat contentious relationship with the media. It's ironic that many of them wind up going on to work in the media after their playing days are done. Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman comes to mind for one. Sherman is now a podcaster and works as an analyst for Amazon's Thursday Night Football broadcasts. Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton can also be included.
In addition to his regular 4th and 1 podcast, Newton is now also working as a regular contributor on ESPN's First Take show. Newton may be part of the media now, but he still thinks there should be some changes regarding media access to NFL locker rooms after the game. Here's Newton weighing in on the NFLPA's recent memo calling for interviews to be held outside the locker room.
Cam Newton on media in locker rooms
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers vs. Commanders: Expert picks for NFL Week 7 matchup
NFL insider predicts when Bryce Young could return to the lineup
ESPN: Panthers don’t seem eager to trade Diontae Johnson yet
Several Panthers rookies ignite hope for better future in Carolina