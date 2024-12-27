Cam Newton makes bold prediction about the WNBA and Major League Baseball
On his podcast 4th & 1, former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton let his thoughts be known on what was once the most popular sport in America. Newton believes that the WNBA will surpass the MLB within the next 20 years.
Newton admitted that he believes baseball is a dying sport. He added that Americans aren't playing baseball anymore. While arguments have been made that there is not as much representation in the league anymore, Newton blatantly said Americans are not playing anymore.
Cam Newton on WNBA > MLB
"“Baseball is like a — I hate to say — a dying sport... I think baseball will be surpassed by WNBA in 20 years. Baseball isn’t being played by Americans anymore... It’s like, who’s really paying attention to baseball? Especially paying attention to baseball in the regular season."
It remains to be seen whether or not the WNBA will gain more traction than the MLB, but Newton has made his opinions well known. In a year where the WNBA has certainly become more popular than it ever has been, Newton could very well be correct about the future of these two sports.
