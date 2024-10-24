Cam Newton took something special from Snoop Dogg on the set of 'First Take'
A lot of former players have trouble adjusting to life after the NFL. However, former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton doesn't seem to be one of them. Newton is settling in nicely to his new career as a media personality. In addition to co-hosting his own podcast, Newton is now making regular appearances on ESPN's "First Take" show along with Stephen A. Smith and company.
Apparently when Newton was on set last week, he took something special from one of the other guests. Snoop Dogg was also on the program, and apparently backstage Newton lifted Snoop's rolling papers out of his bag. Or so he admits to in his latest Vlog. (NSFW)
Cam Newton took Snoop Dogg's rolling papers
It's not quite tugging on Superman's cape, but it's pretty much in the same ballpark. In any case, Newton is big enough to get away with it.
