Carolina Panthers drop in 2025 NFL draft order following Week 16 win
The Carolina Panthers are back in the win column this week after taking down the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, 36-30. While a win is always good news for where a team is going, it won't help their chances of landing Travis Hunter, Mason Graham or another blue-chip talent in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. Following their Week 16 win, Carolina has dropped two spots in the draft order.
Here's the full updated order of picks going into Monday night, according to Tankathon.
2025 NFL draft order - Week 17
1. New York Giants: 2-13
2. New England Patriots: 3-12
3. Jacksonville Jaguars: 3-12
4. Tennessee Titans: 3-12
5. Cleveland Browns: 3-12
6. Las Vegas Raiders: 3-12
7. Carolina Panthers: 4-11
8. New York Jets: 4-11
9. Chicago Bears: 4-11
10. New Orleans Saints: 5-10
11. San Francisco 49ers: 6-9
12. Miami Dolphins: 7-8
13. Indianapolis Colts: 7-8
14. Cincinnati Bengals: 7-8
15. Dallas Cowboys: 7-8
16. Arizona Cardinals: 7-8
17. Seattle Seahawks: 8-7
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8-7
------------------------------------------------
19. Atlanta Falcons: 8-7
20. Los Angeles Chargers: 9-6
21. Houston Texans: 9-6
22. Denver Broncos: 9-6
23. Los Angeles Rams: 9-6
24. Washington Commanders: 10-5
25. Pittsburgh Steelers: 10-5
26. Baltimore Ravens: 10-5
27. Green Bay Packers: 10-4
28. Philadelphia Eagles: 12-3
29. Buffalo Bills: 12-3
30. Minnesota Vikings: 13-2
31. Detroit Lions: 13-2
32. Kansas City Chiefs: 14-1
