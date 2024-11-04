Where are the Panthers in the 2025 NFL draft order heading into Week 10?
The Carolina Panthers may be coming off a win, but they are clearly not a good team this year. At least they have plenty of company in that department. This season has seen a very clear division of power around the league - with 11 teams having won at least six games heading into Week 10 and 10 teams having lost at least that many.
After Sunday's surprise home victory over the New Orleans Saints, Carolina is now tied with six other teams for the worst record in the league. They are technically on pace to pick fourth thanks to their strength of schedule, one spot after the Saints. Here's a look at the updated order of picks for the 2025 NFL draft, according to Tankathon.
2025 NFL draft order - Week 10
1. New England Patriots (2-7)
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7)
3. New Orleans Saints (2-7)
4. Carolina Panthers (2-7)
5. Cleveland Browns (2-7)
6. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)
7. New York Giants (2-7)
8. Miami Dolphins (2-6)
9. Tennessee Titnas (2-6)
10. New York Jets (3-6)
11. Dallas Cowboys (3-5)
12. Indianapolis Colts (4-5)
13. Cincinnati Bengals (4-5)
14. Seattle Seahawks (4-5)
15. Los Angeles Rams (4-4)
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4)
17. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)
18. Chicago Bears (4-4)
19. Denver Broncos (5-4)
20. Arizona Cardinals (5-4)
21. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)
22. Atlanta Falcons (6-3)
23. Green Bay Packers (6-3)
24. Baltimore Ravens (6-3)
25. Houston Texans (6-3)
26. Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)
27. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)
28. Minnesota Vikings (6-2)
29. Washington Commaners (7-2)
30. Buffalo Bills (7-2)
31. Detroit Lions (7-1)
32. Kansas City Chiefs (7-0)
