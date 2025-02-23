Panthers insider points to another potential 'double down' spot in 2025 NFL draft
Next up on the NFL calendar is the annual Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, which runs from Thursday through Sunday. For the Carolina Panthers staff on-hand, much of their attention will have to be on defensive prospects, even though they do need to get Bryce Young another weapon.
That's because Carolina had the worst scoring defense in NFL history this past season, and they have needs to fill at all three levels of that unit. The Athletic's Panthers insider Joe Person recently set the table for the team's needs going into the combine, hinting at one spot that might need more help than the others.
The Athletic on Panthers' needs
"The Panthers raised eyebrows last year by signing two free agent guards — Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis — to big contracts.... After the Panthers allowed the most points in NFL history in 2024, could GM Dan Morgan double down at a defensive position this year? The Panthers need a nose tackle, another edge rusher, at least one safety and maybe a linebacker..."
As Person alluded to, the Panthers' need at safety is perhaps greater - or at least will require more resources - than all the others. To review, Carolina already has one great starter at defensive tackle, they have two solid starters on the edge and at linebacker depth is more the issue than anything.
"At least one safety" is putting the team's need at that position midlly, though. Safeties Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller are about to become free agents and both should be replaced this offseason, because their coverage in 2024 was too poor for either one of the to continue starting for this team - or any team at this level.
That means Carolina will have to add two safeties between now and August. Our best guess is that general manager Dan Morgan won't want to use two draft picks on this spot, though - so expect the Panthers to be in the market for a free agent at this spot in the coming weeks.
Some of the top names in this free agent class at safety include Justin Simmons, Justin Reid, Julian Blackmon and former Panthers second-round draft pick Jeremy Chinn.
