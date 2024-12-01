Carolina Panthers announce multiple roster moves going into Week 13 game against Bucs
The Carolina Panthers announced several roster moves on Saturday afternoon ahead of today's home agame agains the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The biggest headline is that outside linebacker Amare' Barno has been activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, which he's been on all season. Barno suffered an ACL tear in the team's December matchup last season against the Green Bay Packers. A sixth-round pick in 2022 out of Minnesota, Barno has posted two sacks in limited playing time since he was drafted. Barno's activation could mean that the team is anticipating Jadeveon Clowney will not be in the lineup today. He is listed as questionable with a knee injury.
The Panthers also used their two standard pratice squad elevations on wide receiver Dan Chisena and tight end Stephen Sullivan. Chisena offers extra depth at receiver with standout undrafted rookie Jalen Coker having been ruled out for the second straight week with a quad injury. Meanwhile, Sullivan adds another body at tight end with rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders ruled out due to a neck issue.
The Panthers also announced that safety Nick Scott has been downgraded to "out" for today's game.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI
