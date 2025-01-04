Carolina Panthers announce multiple roster moves going into season finale
Tomorrow afternoon the Carolina Panthers will be playing their last game of the season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. Today the team announced a handful of moves that will shape their roster going into the final matchup of the 2024 campaign.
The biggest news is that veteran running back Miles Sanders has been activated from the injured reserve list and placed on the active 53-man roster. Sanders had been out since Week 10, when he suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury late in the team's win in Germany over the New York Giants. Sanders did not see much playing time prior to his injury in the first half of the season. He has only seen 38 carries, totaling 139 rushing yards and one touchdown. Sanders has added another 21 catches and 98 yards as a receiver.
It's difficult to tell exactly where Sanders fits in on the Panthers' depth chart right now, but he's probably first in line to start tomorrow's game against Atlanta. If that's the case then Mike Boone and Raheem Blackshear will be backing him up.
The Panthers also signed defensive end DeShawn Williams off the practice squad to the active roster. Williams is a product of Clemson who went undrafted and spent most of his career with Denver before joining Carolina last season. In limited action he has posted 13 tackles and half a sack.
Carolina also announced that outside linebacker Amare Barno has been placed on the injured reserve list. Barno suffered a shoulder injury in last week's loss to Tampa and did not practice this week.
The Panthers also elevated linebackers Kenny Dyson and Thomas Incoom from the practice squad. They're terribly thin at this spot with Josey Jewell out for the second straight week due to a concussion.
