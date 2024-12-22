Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Latest odds, injuries, what to watch for, prediction
Today the Carolina Panthers will be playing their final home game of the 2024 NFL season, hosting Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff. The Panthers have already been eliminated from playoff contention this year, but they have plenty to play for, including the development of their young quarterback, Bryce Young. The Cards aren't quite technically eliminated from the NFC West race just yet, but one more loss would seal the deal.
Let's review everything you need to know about today's game, beginning with the latest odds.
Panthers-Cardinals odds
When the odds opened earlier this week Arizona was favored by 2.5 points. According to the latest figures at DraftKings Sportsbook, the line has shifted even further in favor of the Cards, who are now five-point favorites with kickoff about five hours away.
Panthers injuries
The market's move towards Arizona may have something to do with Carolina's injury report this week, which features two starting offensive linemen. Both right guard Robert Hunt and left tackle Ickey Ekwonu are listed as questionable due to an illness that's making its way around the locker room. Jadeveon Clowney has also been affected, and he's questionable to play, as well - as is A'Shawn Robinson. The wide receiver corps will also be thin with Xavier Legette ruled out and David Moore questionable with a concussion. Jalen Coker is questionable, but NFL Network reported overnight that he's expected to play.
Cardinals injuries
The Cards will be missing a couple key players themselves, most notably left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., who's been ruled out with a knee injury. Linebackers Mack Wilson and Jesse Lekuta are also out, as is backup running back Trey Benson and cornerback Elijah Jones. They've listed four players as questionable: running back DeeJay Dallas, guard Evan Brown, corner Sean Murphy-Bunting and defensive tackle Roy Lopez.
What to watch for
The Panthers had won six straight matchups with the Cardinals until their most-recent meeting in 2022 when Kyler Murray outdueled Baker Mayfield in a 26-16 victory for Arizona. Speaking of Murray, he represents about the best-case scenario for Bryce Young and what he may one day turn out to be. While Murray has superior athleticism, the two number one overall draft picks have similar skill-sets. The key to defending Murray is to get pressure without breaking containment, because once he's outside the pocket he's absolutely lethal. Carolina's defensive line is a bit thin this week, so that may be a real challenge.
Panthers-Cardinals prediction
Arizona is far from the most-talented team in the NFC, but they are well-suited to take advantage of Carolina's greatest weakness. That is of course their run defense, which is the worst in the league this year by a wide margin. Expect the Cards to feed starting running back James Conner, one of the most underrated backs in the game. He comes into this week on a hot streak, having averaged 100 yards, one touchdown and 5.88 yards per carry over the last two weeks. It's a complex game but if the Panthers can't slow down Conner there's little hope for an upset. Cardinals 30, Panthers 20.
