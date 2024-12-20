Panthers may be thin at wide receiver, offensive line this week against Cardinals
The Carolina Panthers have released their final injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals. While there are some positive takeaways, the latest updates offer bad news at a couple of key positions, including wide receiver and along their offensive line.
The biggest headline is that rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette has been ruled out due to a hip injury. Legette is also dealing with a lingering wrist issue that he recently said he'll need to have offseason surgery on. Legette has shown some promise this year, but lately has come under fire for dropping easily catchable passes, especially in clutch situations.
Sitting out for a week may be the best thing for him, like Bryce Young's benching early this season it may allow him to reset his mindset. While taking Legette out of the lineup may be a net positive right now, the Panthers may also be missing a couple other wide receivers this week.
Jalen Coker is listed as questionable to play with the quad injury that knocked him out for a few games recently. Coker returned to the lineup last week and led the team with 110 receiving yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver David Moore is also questionable with a concussion. If both Moore and Coker were to sit out, Carolina's receiver corps would consist of Adam Thielen, Deven Thompkins and Dan Chisena.
Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is also listed as questionable with a knee issue that's been lingering for a few weeks. Clowney also missed practice earlier this week due to an illness that's making its way around the locker room. Defensive end A'Shawn Robinson is also questionable with a knee injury of his own.
Speaking of the illness, two key offensive linemen are also listed as questionable this week. Left tackle Ickey Ekwonu and right guard Robert Hunt did not practice today as they're suffering from a "bug," as head coach Dave Canales called it. The next man up at left tackle is Brady Christensen, who performed well earlier this season when Ekwonu was out. If Hunt can't go at right guard Chandler Zavala is the most-likely candidate to take his place in the lineup.
