Carolina Panthers WR Jalen Coker gets mind blown by magician's ball tricks
One of the most fascinating position battles around the NFL to watch this summer will be deciding the depth spots at wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers. We already know Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan are projected to start at the top of the rotation. From there only question marks, remain though - and there's a lot of competition to go around for the WR4 spot.
Perhaps the team's best option is Jalen Coker, an undrafted free agent who's coming off an unexpectedly strong rookie year. Despite hardly seeing the field at all the first month of the season and having to sit out another month later on with a calf injury, Coker managed to total 32 catches, 478 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.
That battle is yet to be determined, though. For now the Panthers are still on their summer break and the team is busy sharing fun offseason content. Here's a clip of a magician stumping a range of Carolina players, especially Coker.
While we feel Coker is a strong WR4 option for the Panthers, the team may not feel the same way. His status as an undrafted free agent combined with all the new competition they brought in might be enough to push him off the roster. According to Joe Person's 53-man roster projection, there's no guarantee that Coker will make the cut.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN: Panthers’ final offseason move should be signing 16-INT CB
Adam Thielen on what he saw from Hunter Renfrow at minicamp
NFL insider shares risky prediction about Panthers QB Bryce Young
‘Perfect trade’ proposal would reshape Carolina Panthers defense