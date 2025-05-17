Carolina Panthers announce jersey numbers for their 2025 NFL free agent class
Before the Carolina Panthers put together their stellar 2025 NFL draft class, they were one of the most aggressive teams at the outset of free agency. On the first day of the legal tampering period they addressed several major defensive needs, bringing in veterans to fill holes up front as well as on the back end of their defense.
It's been a long time coming, but we finally have the jersey numbers for that group of free agent pickups. One 2024 rookie is also changing his number for the new season to make room for an incoming vet. The team announced all of the changes yesterday on Twitter. Here's a quick review of the new jersey numbers.
Panthers 2025 free agent jersey numbers
- RB Rico Dowdle: No. 5
- S Tre'Von Moehrig: No. 7
- WR Hunter Renfrow: No. 13
- LB Trevin Wallace: No. 32
- K Matthew Wright: No. 37
- LB Christian Rozeboom: No. 56
- OLB Patrick Jones II: No. 91
- DT Tershawn Wharton: No. 92
- DT Bobby Brown II: No. 97
