Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: TV coverage map for Week 14 matchup

Is today's game between the Panthers and the Eagles on in your area? Check the map to find out.

Tim Weaver

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 01: Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers plays defense during the first half of a football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 1, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 01: Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers plays defense during the first half of a football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 1, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. / (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The Carolina Panthers are going to have a far bigger audience than usual this week. Today they'll be visiting the Philadelphia Eagles, who look to be the best team in the NFC this year outside of the Detroit Lions. As a legitimate Super Bowl contender, the Eagles tend to get more attention from the media, and today's game will be no exception.

According to this week's TV coverage map from 506 sports, the Panthers vs. Eagles game is going to be on in a lot of different markets around the country on Fox. Here's a look at the Week 14 map.

Panthers-Eagles TV map

TV map
506sports / 506sports

Fans living in the blue areas of the map above can catch the game on Fox. The sharp duo of Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez are on the call.

The latest odds have the Eagles favored by about two touchdowns, so the Panthers are likely going to need more than one break to go their way to pull off an upset. Kickoff is scheduled for a little after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

