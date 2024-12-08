Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: TV coverage map for Week 14 matchup
The Carolina Panthers are going to have a far bigger audience than usual this week. Today they'll be visiting the Philadelphia Eagles, who look to be the best team in the NFC this year outside of the Detroit Lions. As a legitimate Super Bowl contender, the Eagles tend to get more attention from the media, and today's game will be no exception.
According to this week's TV coverage map from 506 sports, the Panthers vs. Eagles game is going to be on in a lot of different markets around the country on Fox. Here's a look at the Week 14 map.
Panthers-Eagles TV map
Fans living in the blue areas of the map above can catch the game on Fox. The sharp duo of Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez are on the call.
The latest odds have the Eagles favored by about two touchdowns, so the Panthers are likely going to need more than one break to go their way to pull off an upset. Kickoff is scheduled for a little after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.
