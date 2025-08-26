Carolina Panthers reveal first look at initial 53-man roster for 2025 NFL season
The Carolina Panthers took their time to talk with all 37 of the players that they have waived or released over the last couple of days, and even then they've managed to finish their homework early. Coming in one hour ahead of the NFL's deadline for rosters to be trimmed from 90 players down to 53, the Panthers have revealed their initial roster for the 2025 season.
The only real surprise was late coming for the Panthers, who made veteran wide receiver and training camp standout Hunter Renfrow one of their cuts. Meanwhile, David Moore took the seventh receiver spot in his place. Here's the full 53 as it stands.
Quarterbacks
- Bryce Young
- Andy Dalton
Running backs
- Chuba Hubbard
- Rico Dowdle
- Trevor Etienne
Wide receivers
- Tetairoa McMillan
- Adam Thielen
- Xavier Legette
- Jalen Coker
- Brycen Tremayne
- David Moore
- Jimmy Horn Jr.
Tight ends
- Ja'Tavion Sanders
- Tommy Tremble
- Mitchell Evans
- James Mitchell
Offensive linemen
- Ickey Ekwonu
- Damien Lewis
- Austin Corbett
- Robert Hunt
- Taylor Moton
- Bray Christensen
- Yosh Nijman
- Cade Mays
- Chandler Zevala
Defensive linemen
- Derrick Brown
- A'Shawn Robinson
- Tershawn Wharton
- Bobby Brown III
- Cam Jackson
- Jaden Crumedy
Outside linebackers
- Patrick Jones II
- DJ Wonnum
- Nic Scourton
- Princely Umanmielen
- Thomas Incoom
- DJ Johnson
Inside linebackers
- Christian Rozeboom
- Trevin Wallace
- Claudin Cherelus
- Bam Martin-Scott
Cornerbacks
- Jaycee Horn
- Mike Jackson
- Chau Smith-Wade
- Corey Thornton
- Akayleb Evans
Safeties
- Tre'Von Moehrig
- Nick Scott
- Lathan Ransom
- Demani Richardson
Specialists
- K Ryan Fitzgerald
- P Sam Martin
- LS JJ Jansen
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Vikings insider names key factor in Adam Thielen trade talks with Panthers
Panthers should call Patriots about 9-INT safety they’re actively shopping
NFL execs ESPN Panthers stay Jaycee Horn among worst top-100 snubs
Carolina Panthers 2025 roster cuts tracker: QB Jack Plummer first to go