Panthers sign 4 more players to fill out practice squad to start 2024 season
The Carolina Panthers announced that they'd signed four more players to their practice squad on Thursday afternoon. That includes fan- favorite wide receier Jalen Coker, safety Demani Richardson, defensive tackle Jayden Peevy and offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter.
With those four joining the group that makes the practice squad full at 16 players. Here's the complete list:
- QB Jack Plummer
- RB Mike Boone
- WR Jalen Coker
- TE Feleipe Franks
- TE Jordan Matthews
- OL Ja’Tyre Carter
- DT T.J Smith
- DT Jaden Peevy
- DL Walter Palmore
- OLB Kenny Dyson
- OLB Tarron Jackson
- LB Thomas Incoom
- ILB Chandler Wooten
- CB Lonnie Johnson
- S Demani Richardson
- S Alex Cook
The Panthers will be taking this weekend off from practice. On Monday they'll return to the practice field and begin their normal routine for the regular season. Their first matchup is on Sunday, Sept. 8 on the road against the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers training camp MVP signing to 49ers practice squad
Why Panthers released Terrace Marshall, per GM Dan Morgan
Panthers sign 5 players, place rookie DL on injured reserve