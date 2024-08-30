All Panthers

Panthers sign 4 more players to fill out practice squad to start 2024 season

The Carolina Panthers get their ducks in a row, at least as far as the practice squad is concerned.

Tim Weaver

ChooseQualityFull Resolution (5749 x 4325)Low Resolution (2874.5 x 2162.5)Headline:NFL: Carolina Panthers at Buffalo BillsCaption:Aug 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) catches a pass for a touchdown over Buffalo Bills cornerback Kyron Brown (32) in the fourth quarter pre-season game at Highmark Stadium
ChooseQualityFull Resolution (5749 x 4325)Low Resolution (2874.5 x 2162.5)Headline:NFL: Carolina Panthers at Buffalo BillsCaption:Aug 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) catches a pass for a touchdown over Buffalo Bills cornerback Kyron Brown (32) in the fourth quarter pre-season game at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers announced that they'd signed four more players to their practice squad on Thursday afternoon. That includes fan- favorite wide receier Jalen Coker, safety Demani Richardson, defensive tackle Jayden Peevy and offensive lineman Ja'Tyre Carter.

With those four joining the group that makes the practice squad full at 16 players. Here's the complete list:

  • QB Jack Plummer
  • RB Mike Boone
  • WR Jalen Coker
  • TE Feleipe Franks
  • TE Jordan Matthews
  • OL Ja’Tyre Carter
  • DT T.J Smith
  • DT Jaden Peevy
  • DL Walter Palmore
  • OLB Kenny Dyson
  • OLB Tarron Jackson
  • LB Thomas Incoom
  • ILB Chandler Wooten
  • CB Lonnie Johnson
  • S Demani Richardson
  • S Alex Cook

The Panthers will be taking this weekend off from practice. On Monday they'll return to the practice field and begin their normal routine for the regular season. Their first matchup is on Sunday, Sept. 8 on the road against the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers training camp MVP signing to 49ers practice squad

Why Panthers released Terrace Marshall, per GM Dan Morgan

Panthers sign 5 players, place rookie DL on injured reserve

What Mike Jackson said about 2 new Panthers from Seattle

Published |Modified
Tim Weaver

TIM WEAVER