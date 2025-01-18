Panthers urged to cut bait with former Pro Bowl playmaker
The Carolina Panthers are in clear need of weapons for quarterback Bryce Young, so you may find it strange that they are being urged to cut a former Pro Bowler.
However, in this instance, it's entirely understandable.
Dean Jones of Cat Crave has suggested that the Panthers release running back Miles Sanders this offseason, which would open up $5.22 million in cap space. Given that Carolina has a rather difficult financial situation heading into free agency, parting ways with Sanders makes perfect sense.
The Panthers signed Sanders in March 2023, hoping that he would bring an explosive, versatile element to a backfield that sorely needed it.
Unfortunately, the former Philadelphia Eagles star has been a massive disappointment in Carolina, as he has accumulated a grand total of 637 yards and three touchdowns on the ground over the course of his first two seasons with the Panthers. He has also averaged a paltry 3.5 yards per carry.
That is in stark contrast to his four-year tenure with the Eagles, where Sanders made a Pro Bowl appearance in 2022 after racking up 1,269 yards and 11 scores as a rusher.
Now, with the emergence of Chuba Hubbard as an elite halfback in Carolina, Sanders has become entirely expendable.
Sanders has two years remaining on his deal, so cutting him now would help the Panthers avoid a potentially much bigger headache moving forward.
Carolina can easily find a replacement for the 27-year-old in free agency or the NFL Draft, and it's important to remember that the Panthers also have Jonathon Brooks waiting in the wings. That being said, Brooks may not be available until 2026.
