Carolina Panthers unlock slick new uniform combination for game in Germany
The Carolina Panthers are the only team in the NFL this season that doesn't have a prime-time game on their schedule. The closest they'll get is Sunday morning's matchup with the New York Giants in Munich, Germany - with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 A.M. Eastern time.
Since it's a special occasion, the Panthers decided to wear their Sunday best. This week that means a new, previously unseen uniform combination they'll be trotting out against the Giants. Yesterday the team announced they'll be wearing their uber-popular black helmets with blue tops and black pants.
Panthers uni combo for Week 10
When you look good you play good, but the Panthers are still pretty significant underdogs for this one. According to the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are 6.5-point favorites. To avoid an international incident, the Giants will be sparing the audience their hideous 100-year throwback uniforms and will be wearing all white this week.
