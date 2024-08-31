Carolina Panthers players make their picks for 2024 College Football Playoff winner
A handful of programs have already played their first games of the 2024 campaign, but today represents the true beginning of the college football season. Fans have reason to be as excited as ever, as this year some major changes are taking place, including a ton of conference realignment. The Pac-12 has broken up, and some of their schools have joined the Big 10. Meanwhile, others have joined the ACC and the Big 12. We will also get to see the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.
Watch the Carolina Panthers make their picks for the winner of the College Football Playoff, featuring a heavy dose of homerism. We begin with a bold pick by rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace, who played his college ball at Kentucky.
The headline matchup to start the season features a 14th-ranked Clemson team visiting number-one ranked Georgia at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.
