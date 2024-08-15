Panthers coach Dave Canales unbothered by Bryce Young’s picks at last 2 practices
Patience is the name of the game when your team is developing a young (potential) franchise quarterback. While it's difficult to swallow, it's also true that it's exceptionally rare for rookie quarterbacks to flourish the way that C.J. Stroud did for the Houston Texans last year, or Cam Newton for the Carolina Panthers back in 2011. More often than not rookie QBs struggle, especially with turnovers. Josh Allen certainly did his first two years in the league and now he's a strong candidate to win league MVP every season.
So, even though it's frustrating to hear about Young throwing multiple picks in practice - as he did during Wednesday's training camp session - it's important to keep perspective and stay patient. Head coach Dave Canales has the right idea. Here's what he shared about Young ysterday.
Young will face a tough test today as the Panthers hold a joint practice with the Jets, who allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL last season.
