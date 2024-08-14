Dave Canales joins Panthers' rookie talent show, gets whole team singing Bob Marley
Nothing else that Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales does matters compared to the work his team does on the field. In other words, they could be the most inspiring, well-coached team in the league but if it doesn't translate into wins (a lot more wins) he won't be in this job for long. That was certainly the case for his predecessor Frank Reich, who didn't even last a full season.
All that being said, everything we've seen coming out of the building this offseason looks positive from a team-building standpoint. Canales seems more personable and willing to put himself in his players' shoes. In this case, literally. As a first-year coach Canales is technically a rookie, so he joined in the team's rookie talent show and sang a bit of Bob Marley's "Don't Worry About a Thing." Watch.
It may seem like a small thing, but being willing to do the same things he's asking of his players is a sign of good leadership qualities.
