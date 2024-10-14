Dave Canales continues to sit Bryce Young, will start Andy Dalton vs. Commanders
The Carolina Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons by 18 points today, dropping their record in the season to 1-5. With injuries piling up for key players on both sides of the ball and signs of improvement few and far between, it's difficult to see where and when they might turn their season around.
For now, head coach Dave Canales is staying the course. After the game was over, Canales told beat reporters at Bank of America Stadium that he will not be making a change at quarterback for next week's game against the Washington Commanders. That means Andy Dalton will start his fifth-straigh game since Bryce Young was benched.
Dave Canales: Andy Dalton still QB1
Canales did throw Young to the wolves in garbage time against the Chicago Bears last week, but apparently no such urge came over him today. Dalton threw two interceptions in the loss to Atlanta to go with two touchdown passes. To be fair, Dalton does give the Panthers their best chance to win, but that argument only makes sense as long as they're winning (or at least coming close).
As for the Commanders, they will be starting rookie phenom QB Jayden Daniels, who had a big matchup today on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Daniels performed well again, posting two touchdowns, no picks and a 110.3 passer rating. The combo of Jackson and Derrick Henry proved just a bit too much, though and Baltimore went on to win 30-23.
