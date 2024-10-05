Dave Canales comments on Panthers' defensive communication under Trevin Wallace
Shaq Thompson is out for the remainder of the season, having suffered an Achilles tear in last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While it's unfortunate it happened this way, the injury to Thompson gives the Carolina Panthers no choice but to start rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace, who was their most-promising defender during training camp.
Who will start next to Wallace with Josey Jewell also out this week is another question, but the most-critical element for Carolina's defense tomorrow against the Chicago Bears will be how the defense performs in their first game with Wallace as their leader and playcaller. The x-factor there will be communication. Here's what head coach Dave Canales had to say about that dynamic on Friday.
Dave Canales on defensive communication
We believe that Canales meant the defensive unit's communication has gotten better each day at practice this week since Trevin Wallace took over as playcaller, as opposed to the communication getting better compared to how it ran with Shaq Thompson wearing the green dot. Either way, progress is good.
Wallace was undeniably impressive at times during camp, especially in the ball skills department. He racked up several interceptions in August, including one against Aaron Rodgers in a joint practice.
However, as Bryce Young's impressive touchdown drive against the Buffalo Bills in the team's preseason finale so helpfully reminded us, nothing that happens during training camp and the preseason matters once you step onto a field during a live regular season game. Wallace will inevitably have a welcome-to-the-NFL-rookie moment or two. How he responds and adjusts to those challenges will tell us a lot about Wallace, as well as where this defense is headed.
