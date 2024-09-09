Carolina Panthers' best defender suffers potential season-ending knee injury
If Carolina Panthers fans have learned anything over the last few years, it should be that no matter how bad things look they can always get worse. Yesterday's 37-point drubbing at the hands of the New Orleans Saints was discouraging enough, but now the team has to deal with a potential season-ending injury to their best defender.
According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown suffered a meniscus injury in the team's season opener yesterday which will require surgery. It has the potential to put him out for the rest of the season.
It's antoher brutal blow for a fanbase that's suffered as much as any around the NFL ever since David Tepper bought the team in July of 2018. Their run defense was already pretty poor against the Saints yeterday, but with Brown out expect opponents to ram the ball down Carolina's throat at will.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Dave Canales shares initial thoughts on Carolina’s putrid start to 2024
Panthers hit new bottom, thoughts from abysmal opener vs. Saints
Studs and duds from disastrous 2024 debut for the Carolina Panthers
CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson ball out while Bryce Young flops Week 1