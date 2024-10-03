Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson comments on speculation he could be dealt at NFL trade deadline
The annual NFL trade deadline is about one month away. Until then, Carolina Panthers fans should probably get used to hearing some of their favorite players might be on the trade block, whether it's justified or not. For what it's worth, the team does have several highly-tradeable assets, and if they are going to have a poor record around midseason there is case to make for dumping some of them and stockpiling more capital for an already well-stocked 2025 haul of draft picks.
Among the most moveable players on the roster are veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, who's currently on IR with a hamstring injury, as well as wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Earlier this week ESPN insider Adam Schefter speculated that both could be dealt to a contender like the Kansas City Chiefs in an appearance on the Pat McAfee show.
Here's what Johnson had to say when he was asked about the trade speculation by ESPN's Panthers beat reporter David Newton.
Diontae Johnson on trade speculation
As Schefter said, there is a case to deal Johnson if they're going to have a record like 2-7 around the deadline. However, we think there's a much stronger case for not only keeping Johnson for the rest of the season but giving him a contract extension before it's over.
It's only been two games, but it's abundantly clear that Johnson is the preferred top target for veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. Heading into Week 5 Johnson has nearly twice as many targets as any other pass-catcher on the roster. Even if the team's plan is to go back to Bryce Young eventually, it's not going to help his development to trade away Carolina's best receiver, especially one who Young reportedly built a strong rapport with during the offseason.
This group is still missing a true star WR1, though. Therefore, if Dalton continues to perform the way he has the last two games and they still have a shot at the playoffs you could even justify Carolina being buyers at the trade deadline for someone like Davante Adams.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Help is on the way: Panthers designate two players to return from IR
Dave Canales admits to being stubborn on failed opening drive
Panthers updated depth chart for their Week 5 game vs. Bears
Diontae Johnson starting point for Panthers offensive philosophy