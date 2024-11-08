ex-Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson had a rough debut with the Ravens
The NFL put on a rare gem on Thursday Night Football this week. Normally the place to find sloppy blowouts and unwatchable football in general, fans were treated to a thriller between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens, who fell behind 21-7 but rallied and went on to win 35-34.
The Ravens did it without getting much help from their newest member, former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Two weeks ago Baltimore sent a fifth-round pick to Carolina in exchange for Johnson and a sixth, a pitiful return for the Panthers - but it seems they were just desperate to get rid of him at any cost. Johnson certainly didn't do his reputation any favors last night, posting just one catch for six receiving yards and becoming a meme along the way.
Diontae Johnson slips and falls
Fortunately for the Ravens, their offense doesn't seem to need him. Tylan Wallace (who?) wound up leading the Ravens' receivers with three catches, 115 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson went 25/33 for 290 yards, four touchdowns, no picks and an 83.8 QBR, further padding his league-best mark in that stat. Jackson looks to be on his way to winning a third MVP.
It would be foolish to pick anybody but the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers to meet in the Super Bowl for the third time, but if anybody else makes it we'd love to see a matchup between Baltimore and Detroit.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Jonathan Mingo takes a parting shot at the Carolina Panthers
Where does Chuba Hubbard rank among RBs in compensation?
Jaycee Horn hopes to be with Carolina Panthers for the long haul
Brian Burns won’t say what he’s thinking about the Panthers now