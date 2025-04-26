All Panthers

2025 NFL draft: Panthers give Bryce Young another weapon, draft Notre Dame tight end

Carolina takes Mitchell Evans with the 163rd overall pick.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Mitchell Evans (88) against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers have added a pass catcher on day three of the draft, selecting Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans with the 163rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Over four seasons with the Fighting Irish, Evans logged 77 receptions for 903 yards and five touchdowns. Most of his productions came in the past two seasons after Michael Mayer departed for the league.

Evans will join a relatively young group of tight ends, including a fellow Notre Dame product in Tommy Tremble. Ja'Tavion Sanders and Tremble will likely see most of the action, but Evans can be sprinkled in here and there and perhaps have his own package unless the Panthers bring in a veteran between now and training camp.

Updated list of Panthers draft picks

RD 1, Pick 8: WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)

RD 2, Pick 51: EDGE Nic Scourton (Texas A&M)

RD 3, Pick 77: EDGE Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss)

RD 4, Pick 111: RB Trevor Etienne (Georgia)

RD 4, Pick 122: S Lathan Ransom (Ohio State)

RD 5, Pick 140: DL Cam Jackson (Florida)

RD 5, Pick 163: TE Mitchell Evans (Notre Dame)

RD 7, Pick 230: To be announced

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

