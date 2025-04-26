2025 NFL draft: Panthers give Bryce Young another weapon, draft Notre Dame tight end
The Carolina Panthers have added a pass catcher on day three of the draft, selecting Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans with the 163rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Over four seasons with the Fighting Irish, Evans logged 77 receptions for 903 yards and five touchdowns. Most of his productions came in the past two seasons after Michael Mayer departed for the league.
Evans will join a relatively young group of tight ends, including a fellow Notre Dame product in Tommy Tremble. Ja'Tavion Sanders and Tremble will likely see most of the action, but Evans can be sprinkled in here and there and perhaps have his own package unless the Panthers bring in a veteran between now and training camp.
Updated list of Panthers draft picks
RD 1, Pick 8: WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)
RD 2, Pick 51: EDGE Nic Scourton (Texas A&M)
RD 3, Pick 77: EDGE Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss)
RD 4, Pick 111: RB Trevor Etienne (Georgia)
RD 4, Pick 122: S Lathan Ransom (Ohio State)
RD 5, Pick 140: DL Cam Jackson (Florida)
RD 5, Pick 163: TE Mitchell Evans (Notre Dame)
RD 7, Pick 230: To be announced
