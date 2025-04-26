Carolina Panthers updated EDGE depth chart with Nic Scourton
The Carolina Panthers finally filled one of their most glaring needs. After passing on an edge rusher in the first round, GM Dan Morgan made the move to jump up six spots in the second round and take Nic Scourton, the edge rusher from Texas A&M. At just 20 years old, Scourton is one of the younger prospects in the draft.
For that reason and the fact that he's a total unknown right now, he presumably slots in fourth on the edge depth chart. Here's what it should look like for the time being:
- Jadeveon Clowney
- DJ Wonnum
- Patrick Jones II
- Nic Scourton
This is likely to change once training camp and preseason arrive. The edge depth ahead of Scourton is not exactly a who's who, so him moving up is very foreseeable. He has a lot of size and good pass-rushing traits, so the Panthers will want to get him on the field.
Clowney and Wonnum will be on opposite sides of the line, with Jones and Scourton backing them up, so while Scourton does rank fourth, it's not as if he's totally buried. He'll get plenty of playing time as Clowney is a veteran who can't play every single down. Wonnum and Jones endured injuries last year, so keeping everyone fresh will be vital.
