Carolina Panthers seven-round mock draft: Dan Morgan forms incredible duo in the secondary
The 2025 NFL Draft is not until late April, but it's never too early to start formulating opinions on what the Carolina Panthers will do with their picks. Each and every Sunday leading up to the draft, we will release a new seven-round mock draft, projecting each Panthers pick.
Here are this week's picks.
RD 1, Pick 8: CB Will Johnson (Michigan)
For this mock draft, we're going to assume WR Tet McMillan and pass rusher Abdul Carter are off the board. Still, landing the top corner in this draft at No. 8 is a scenario Dan Morgan would be pretty thrilled about. Pairing Johnson with Jaycee Horn gives Carolina two young corners that will make life challenging for quarterbacks in the NFC South for years to come. Plus, it also gives the Panthers insurance at corner if Horn battles injuries again in the future.
Last week's projection: WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)
RD 2, Pick 53: WR Savion Williams (TCU)
Taking a wide receiver early in the draft may not be something a lot of fans would like to see, especially when there are plenty of big fish the Panthers can pursue in free agency or trade, but Williams is a unit. The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder is freakishly athletic for his size and can be a big target for Bryce Young in the red zone. If receivers start flying off the board in the first round, he may not last for the Panthers to snag him at 53.
Last week's projection: LB Jack Sawyer (Ohio State)
RD 3, Pick 73: S Kevin Winston Jr. (Penn State)
The Panthers have several safeties who will become free agents in some capacity this offseason. Considering the secondary was one of the worst in the NFL, it's hard to see many of those safeties, if any, returning in 2025. Winston can fly over the field and is a willing and capable run defender. He plays downhill and can move around the secondary if needed. He only played in three games this season due to a partially torn ACL he suffered in September, so that could be cause for concern.
Last week's projection: S Andrew Mukuba (Texas)
RD 4, Pick 109: EDGE David Walker (Central Arkansas)
The Panthers desperately need to add to its pass rush this offseason and should do so in both free agency and the draft. Walker tallied 68 tackles, 10.5 sacks, five passes defended, and forced four fumbles. He's a true playmaker who has a nose for the ball and can be an immediate impact player in some capacity.
Last week's projection: CB Cobee Bryant (Kansas)
RD 4, Pick 113: LB Chris Paul Jr. (Ole Miss)
With Shaq Thompson admitting that he only has a few years left in the tank, coupled with the fact that Carolina had zero depth at linebacker this season, it makes a ton of sense to take one in the draft. "Pooh" Paul reminds me a lot of David Long Jr., who had some rock-solid years with the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins. He's not the biggest backer in the world, but he makes up for it with his speed and athleticism.
Last week's projection: C Jared Wilson (Georgia)
RD 5, Pick 140: RB Cam Skattebo (Arizona State)
As mentioned last week, Carolina has no choice but to add to the running back room as Jonathan Brooks will be sidelined for a while once again with another torn ACL. Dan Morgan should target a downhill back that seeks physicality and can do damage in between the tackles to complement the style of Chuba Hubbard. Cam Skattebo just seems like a Dan Morgan guy, doesn't he?
Last week's projection: No change.
RD 5, Pick 148: DL Elijah Roberts (SMU)
Keep adding to that front seven. For Carolina's defense to be fixed and turn a couple of corners, they're going to need to be stout up front and have a much-improved two-deep. Roberts can play both inside and out but could potentially bump out to a stand-up edge guy, depending on how his body continues to mature. Regardless of where you line him up, he can impact the quarterback. Over the last two seasons, he's notched 16.5 sacks.
Last week's projection: DL Aeneas Peebles (Virginia Tech)
RD 5, Pick 163: CB Nohl Williams (Cal)
With their third and final pick of the fifth round, I have the Panthers adding to the cornerback room once again with Nohl Williams. This past season, Williams totaled 52 tackles, nine passes defended, and seven interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He was named First-Team All-ACC and a Consensus All-American at the end of this season.
Last week's projection: DL Anto Saka (Northwestern)
RD 7, Pick 226: C Clay Webb (Jacksonville State)
You can never have enough depth along the offensive line and the Panthers know that all too well. Center is a big question mark for Carolina going into the 2025 season and while Webb could compete for the job, he's more likely a depth option there and at both guard spots.
Last week's projection: TE Gavin Bartholomew (Pitt)
