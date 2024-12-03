Defense, defense, defense: Carolina Panthers three-round 2025 mock draft bolsters D-line, secondary
The Carolina Panthers' defensive front was bullied on Sunday evening. Rachaad White and Bucky Irving walked into Bank of America Stadium, snatched the chains of every member of the Carolina defense for four quarters and an overtime period, and walked away on top of the NFC South.
With the continued ascension of Bryce Young and his littany of rookie pass catchers, the offense is ahead of schedule. An additional perimeter weapon is on the Christmas list for Dan Morgan and Dave Canales, but more work is needed on the defensive side of the ball as Carolina tries to build a squad that can compete with Tampa Bay for the division crown going forward.
Here's a three-round mock draft that plugs some holes on Carolina's leaky defense.
Round one, pick five: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Abdul Carter and the Carolina Panthers are a match made in heaven.
The Nittany Lion wunderkind is points A, B, and C on all Big Ten defensive scouting reports, and for good reason. Carter is a twitchy pass rusher that will enter the NFL with pro-level size and traits. He wins with both speed and physicality in college while lacking elite technique, but some time in Ejiro Evero's defense will do wonders for his polish.
Check out some highlights from his 2023 sophomore season.
Round two, pick forty-nine: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
Norman-Lott has been productive at every stop. The explosive interior defender racked up sack after sack as a freshman and sophomore at Arizona State before transferring to Tennessee where he's terrorized SEC quarterbacks.
The 6'3, 315 pound mountain of a man excels as a pass rusher. His ability to rush the passer would pair nicely alongside run stuffing tackles A'Shawn Robinson and Derrick Brown on Carolina's defensive line - a massive need for Evero's front seven. The Panthers need big, strong, athletes on their defensive line that has been pushed around week after week in 2024, and Norman-Lott is just that.
Round three, pick sixty-nine: Xavier Watts, Safety, Notre Dame
As it stands, Jammie Robinson is the only safety signed for next season. Carolina is set to rebuid their secondary, and Watts can be a cornerstone piece in it.
The Notre Dame safety is a fast, downhill hitter that can hold his own in coverage. B/R compares his abilities to former New York Giant Landon Collins, saying this about his game: "His toughness and aggressiveness make him an ideal fit for teams looking for a physical safety who can play close to the line of scrimmage. If he can improve his change of direction and awareness in coverage, Watts has the potential to develop into a versatile and reliable safety."
