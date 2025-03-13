All Panthers

Elite NFL draft edge prospect names Panthers legend as his favorite player growing up

Mykel Williams liked a certain franchise legend before getting into the league.

Zach Roberts

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (DL73) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers still need an edge rusher in the draft after free agency's moves. Fortunately, they'll have a few good options to choose from. Jalon Walker is the popular pick out of Georgia, but they can also look at James Pearce Jr., Mike Green, Nic Scourton, or Mykel Williams.

The latter is often overlooked in these conversations, but he very well could be in play for Carolina. Ahead of the draft, he just shared a special connection to the franchise, perhaps jockeying himself into the picture at eight overall.

Williams shared that his favorite player growing up was Cam Newton. Williams is from Georgia, and Newton was a prominent athlete also from Georgia. He played in the area at Auburn and didn't move too far away in the NFL when he went to the Panthers.

When asked, Williams laughed about whether he wanted to sack Newton or be him. "At the time, I might've wanted to be him. We're about the same size, but I want to sack him now," Williams said. He's not the only edge rusher prospect with a connection to the team, though.

James Pearce Jr. is from Charlotte, and he also liked Cam Newton growing up. He particularly loved the Newton, Luke Kuechly, and Thomas Davis era. Jalon Walker also shared a connection as he grew up in and around the Carolinas and still has plenty of family in the state.

Whatever direction the Panthers choose to go in to presumably address the pass rusher, there will probably be someone with a connection to the team waiting to hear their name called on draft night.

Zach Roberts
