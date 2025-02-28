NFL analyst names elite WR prospect as Panthers' top option in Round 1
The Carolina Panthers have a ton of needs to address in the draft, especially on defense. One could make the argument that every single position group needs to be addressed. Each one has one legitimate starter (or less) on the roster currently, so there is no shortage of possible needs on that side of the ball.
One NFL analyst has named the Panthers' top draft target. It's not Abdul Carter to fix the ailing pass rush. It's not Mason Graham to fill gaps in the absolutely porous run defense. In fact, it's not anyone on defense.
Tetairoa McMillan named top Panthers draft target
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report named Tetairoa McMillan as the top day-one target in Carolina. "The Panthers need to come away from the offseason with a new No. 1 receiver for Bryce Young. The third-year quarterback will enter a huge season for his development and the team's leading receiver was an aging Adam Thielen last season," Ballentine argued.
The analyst went on to say that McMillan is this year's "best bet" to become a true WR1. He has "ideal size" at 6'5" and 212 pounds, but Ballentine called him a "versatile weapon who can line up all over the formation." McMillan can line up all over the field, and he is the "perfect young receiver" to give to Bryce Young.
This does leave the Panthers in an interesting position. Assuming they do go for McMillan, two things have to have happened. First, he has to be available at eight. The New England Patriots arguably need a wide receiver more than the Panthers and could snag him earlier.
Second, the Panthers have to have devoted their entire free agency approach to the defense. If they can't plug some of the holes with free agents, then they can't really afford to go wide receiver in round one no matter how tantalizing McMillan might be.
